Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Mixers & Elixirs at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Friday, doors open at 7 p.m.

5555 Hermann Park

The next Mixers & Elixirs event invites the social set to the HMNS for a night of mingling, cocktails and dancing. Themed “From Houston to the Moon,” the evening will feature a live band, cash bars and the city's best food trucks. Tickets are $25 ($15 for members) and the event is 21-and-up.

Houston Brunch Festival at Isles Eatery and Rum Bar

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1515 Pease (parking lot)

The Houston Brunch Festival will take place in the parking lot of the Isles Eatery and Rum Bar. The 21 and up experience will offer tasting-size portions of brunch eats from top area restaurants, plus Bloody Marys, mimosas, beer and wine. There will also be DJ music and celebrity judges will help crown the Brunch Festival Champions. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $49 for VIP. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Houston Museum-African American Culture organization.

An Ode to Beef Culinary Tour at Bayou & Bottle (start)

Saturday, 2:45 p.m.

1300 Lamar

The Swanky Maven will host An Ode to Beef, a meaty culinary tour beginning with a cocktail reception and bites at Bayou & Bottle at Four Seasons Hotel Houston and continuing to spots like Eunice and Blood Bros. BBQ via a luxury transport. The event begins at 2:45 p.m., with the deluxe coach departing at 4 p.m. sharp. Tickets are $155 and include three restaurants, three+ dishes and three+ drinks.

Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.

1611 Lamar

The Grove continues its summer Tree House Happy Hour series with a special Moon-themed edition in conjunction with A Giant Leap at Discovery Green. The Treehouse Deck will be opened to the public from 4 to 10 p.m., with chef curated bites and cocktails at happy hour prices.

King's 2nd Anniversary at King’s BierHaus

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2042 East T C Jester

The BierHaus will celebrate two years of biers with a special anniversary party, featuring drink and menu specials all day long—including $15 crispy pork shank, $5 appetizers and King’s whiskey, $6 German drafts and draft wines, $7 frosé and $8 “Best Beers in the World.” Guests can also expect live music, the launch of its official Stein Club ($99 lifetime special), and a giveaway for free bier for a year.