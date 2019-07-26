Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sip 25-Cent Bloodys at Brennan's

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Collabor8tion Dinner at Poitín Bar & Kitchen

Friday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

2313 Edwards

Poitín and 8th Wonder will team up for a Collabor8tion Dinner at Poitín Bar & Kitchen, offering a beer-paired menu. Highlights included passed appetizers such as andouille corn dogs and shrimp toast, marinated tomato salad with charred corn, family-style mains including deep-fried yard bird, Dome Faux’m braised rabbit, and Mississippi-style pot roast, plus a “sweet tea and lemonade” dessert. The price is $58 ++ per person. Reservations can be made at poitinhouston.com.

25-Cent Boozy Brunch at Brennan’s of Houston

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3300 Smith

In celebration of being named among the "Top 100 Best Brunches" from OpenTable, Brennan’s has been offering 25-cent Bloody Marys and mimosas during brunch every Saturday throughout July. Don't miss your last chance to get the deal. Limit three drinks per customer, no substitutions. Available for Saturday brunch only. Not available for banquets or private parties.

Monthly Chef’s Table at Royal Sonesta Houston

Saturday, 7 p.m.

2222 West South Loop

This month, Royal Sonesta Houston is debuting its monthly chef’s table dining experience, spotlighting stops on the global culinary path that brought executive chef Robert Graham to Houston. Capped at just ten guests, this month’s experience begins at 7 p.m. with a dip in Cabo San Lucas, where Graham helmed the kitchen at the ultra-excusive El Dorado Golf & Beach Club. The inaugural seven-course excursion will include five wine pairings for $150 per person (including gratuity and parking). Menu highlights include: hamachi aguachile with cilantro and serrano peppers, elotes with red chili peppers and mayonnaise, charred pulpo with squid ink aioli and salsa verde, seafood cocktail with salsa roja, barbacoa beef cheek tacos with cilantro, onion and charred salsa, roasted duck breast and crispy pork belly with chicharron, herbs and mole, plus tres leches with sweet corn ice cream.

One Year Anniversary Block Party at Indigo

Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

517 Berry

Chef Jonny Rhodes’ Indigo celebrates one year with a special anniversary block party, featuring a cookout-style food spread, epic domino tournament and handmade tacos and salsas from special guest executive chef Fermín Nuñez from Austin's Suerte (the two restaurants were the only two Texas outposts to make Food & Wine’s 2019 Best New Restaurants List.) Tickets are $35 per person pre-sale.

ChòpnBl?k Pop-Up Dinner at Edison & Patton

Sunday, 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

4203 Edison

West African-inspired pop up series ChòpnBl?k will host its next dinner at Edison & Patton, with programs at both 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect an elevated, multi-course dinner experience with complimentary cocktails, good vibes and entertainment. Tickets are $41.50 plus fees.