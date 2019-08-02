Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat and Drink Up at White Linen Night

Cane Rosso will be slinging $2-$3 pizza in front of Tune up - The Manly Salon on West 19th.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Friday through Sunday (and beyond)

Houston Restaurant Weeks has arrived! The annual fundraiser, which benefits the Houston Food Bank, runs daily through Monday, September 2, with a growing list of 255 restaurants expected to participate. To date, HRW has raised more than $14.7 million for the Houston Food Bank, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. New to the lineup this year are popular spots including Bisou, Indianola, Tris and La Lucha.

Second Anniversary Party with Moët and Chandon at A'Bouzy

Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

2300 Westheimer

A'Bouzy celebrates two years by offering bubbly and food pairing specials all day long. Look out for $44 to $108 Moët and Chandon pairings including “Ice Imperial” with baked Alaskan salmon squares ($62); Brut Millesime with housemade French charcuterie, cheeses and traditional accouterments ($98); Brut Rose Millesime with seared grade A foie gras, black mission figs, truffle oil and pan jus ($108).

White Linen Night in the Heights

Saturday

The Heights annual White Linen Night will take place along the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th Street from 6 to 10 p.m., with local artists, businesses, pop-ups, and vendors getting in on the fun. Around the neighborhood, you’ll find plenty of parties, food and drink specials, and more. Check out party spots like BB’s Café, 2701 White Oak, Christian’s Tailgate, 2820 White Oak, and Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th; visit the Heights Mercantile on Heights Boulevard; and look out for food specials including 99-cent Pharmacy Burgers from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd; $2 Margherita and $3 Pepperoni pizzas (plus $4 sangria) from Cane Rosso in front of Tune up - The Manly Salon, 626 West 19th; and a three-course prix fixe HRW menu ($45) at Harold's Restaurant Bar and Terrace, 350 West 19th.

Root Beer Float Day at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2000 Lyons

The Patron Saint of Beer is celebrating Root Beer Float Day by offering its homemade root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, along with a some special adults-only variations. The floats will be served in its Beer Hall and Beer Garden & Restaurant, coming with a souvenir Root Beer plastic cup (while supplies last). The brewery will also be bringing back its Root Beer Snob toddler t-shirts and onesies to commemorate the occasion. The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome.

Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner at Riel

Sunday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

1927 Fairview

Lifestyle consulting agency Nett Lifestyle has partnered with Candlelighters of Houston to host the three-part supper series, benefiting the research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the families of children with cancer. This second dinner will feature regional cuisine prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine, cocktail pairings, a live DJ set by DJ Dayta, a silent art auction and merchandise from local vendors. There are 40 seats available at $150 per person for each dinner (the last dinner will be held Sunday, September 8).