Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sip 8th Wonder Suds on the Light Rail Ale Trail

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:



Houston Restaurant Weeks

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks continues, benefiting the Houston Food Bank and running daily through Monday, September 2 with a growing list of 255 restaurant expected to participate. To date, HRW has raised over $14.7 million for the Houston Food Bank, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. New to the lineup this year are popular spots including Bisou, Indianola, Tris and La Lucha.

Wurstfest at King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten

All month long

King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway; King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West

Throughout the entire month of August, King’s Wurstfest brings an impressive 12+ lineup of specialty sausages, offered in an All-You-Can-Eat promotion starting at $9.95. Guests can enjoy flavors from the traditional, like the “Scharfe Kase Wurst” (hot smoked pork and beef sausage with red pepper and cheese), to the exotic and plant-based, including Wild Boar (with blueberries, merlot wine and brown sugar) and Smoked Apple Sage (hickory smoked with Yukon gold potatoes, apples and sage).

Northeast Community Farmers Market Grand Opening at Kashmere Gardens Elementary School

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4901 Lockwood

Urban Harvest will debut its newest market, the Northeast Community Farmers Market at Kashmere Gardens Elementary School. Operating on every first and third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market will provide a source of healthy, local produce to the Northeast Houston area, a food desert continuing to recover from Hurricane Harvey. The new market will accept SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps), increasing food access for communities in need. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be at the farmers market kickoff, along with live music, family-friendly activities and a lineup of fresh, local food.

Light Rail Ale Trail

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Pitch 25 (start), 2120 Walker

Sip 8th Wonder brews and make your way around town on the The Light Rail Ale Trail, as the Houston METRORail does all the hard work for you. The bar crawl makes six stops, including Pitch 25 (start), Flying Saucer Downtown, Pour Behavior, Mongoose versus Cobra, Holman Draft Hall and Little Woodrow’s EaDo. Meet at Pitch 25 and noon (train leaves at 1 p.m.) and make your way to all six to receive a specialty swag bag. The first 50 riders get a free Metro day pass.

Back to School Party at UB Preserv

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1609 Westheimer

Chef Nick Wong will be adding a twist to the regular Dim Sum Style brunch service at UB Preserv, roasting a Cuban style whole hog outside and offering brunch dishes from Spam musubi and Dr Pepper ribs to teriyaki wings and pretzel Jell-O. Reservations can be made via Resy.