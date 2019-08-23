Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a 26-Cent Burger at Jax Grill

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Restaurant Weeks

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks continues, benefiting the Houston Food Bank and running daily through Monday, September 2 with a growing list of 255 restaurant expected to participate. To date, HRW has raised over $14.7 million for the Houston Food Bank, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. New to the lineup this year are popular spots including Bisou, Indianola, Phat Eatery, Tris and La Lucha.

Wurstfest at King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten

All month long

King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway; King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West

Throughout the entire month of August, King’s Wurstfest brings an impressive 12+ lineup of specialty sausages, offered in an All-You-Can-Eat promotion starting at $9.95. Guests can enjoy flavors from the traditional, like the “Scharfe Kase Wurst” (hot smoked pork and beef sausage with red pepper and cheese), to the exotic and plant-based, including Wild Boar (with blueberries, merlot wine and brown sugar) and Smoked Apple Sage (hickory smoked with Yukon gold potatoes, apples and sage).

Houston Tacos & Margs Crawl on Washington

Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Houston Tacos & Margs Crawl will take place at bars along Washington on Saturday, August 24 beginning at 2 p.m., offering specials and free tacos at bars including Axis & Alibi, Clutch Bar, Concrete Cowboy, Kung Fu Saloon, Standard Bar & Kitchen and HandleBar. Tickets are $19.99 regular and $49.99 for VIP.

Mixers & Elixirs at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m.

5555 Hermann Park

HMNS continues its summer Mixers & Elixirs series, as it opens its doors for an evening of mingling, glass clinking and dancing. The platform opens at 8 p.m. with a lineup of food trucks (including Nom Mi Streets, Dlish, Nola Poboys, Waffle Bus and Dipped), DJ Dame Hype and party band Electric Circus. Tickets are $30 ($20 for members).

26-Cent Burgers (limited) at Jax Grill

Sunday, 4 p.m.

1613 Shepherd, 6510 South Rice

Jax Grill will be celebrating 26 years by offering quarter-pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers for 26 cents this Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m. at both locations. The 26-cent burgers will be limited to the first 200 customers at each location, with a strict limit of one per customer per order. The promotion is valid for dine-in only, with no exceptions for to-go orders or groups.