Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Last Call for All-You-Can-Eat Wurst

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Wurstfest at King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten

Friday through Saturday

King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway; King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West

You have one last weekend to partake in King’s Wurstfest, which brings an impressive 12+ lineup of specialty sausages, offered in an All-You-Can-Eat promotion starting at $9.95. Enjoy flavors from the traditional, like the “Scharfe Kase Wurst” (hot smoked pork and beef sausage with red pepper and cheese), to the exotic and plant-based, including Wild Boar (with blueberries, merlot wine and brown sugar) and Smoked Apple Sage (hickory smoked with Yukon gold potatoes, apples and sage).

BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to Moody Gardens Convention Center

Friday through Sunday

7 Hope

The BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to Moody Gardens Convention Center, with beer-fueled events running all weekend long. Highlights include Friday’s Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, Saturday’s BrewHaHa Grand Tasting (featuring hundreds of domestic, international and local Texas brews), and Sunday’s Brew-B-Que (with ‘q from Feges BBQ). Tickets are $30 for the Tequila Tasting, $35 for the BrewHaHa, and $23 for the Brew-B-Q, with VIP weekender and two-day hopper passes available.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Friday through Monday

Houston Restaurant Weeks, the annual dining out benefit for the Houston Food Bank, is coming to a close on Monday, September 2. To date, HRW has raised over $14.7 million for the Houston Food Bank, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. This year, more than 255 restaurants have joined in on the charitable action, including new-to-the-lineup spots like Bisou, Indianola, Tris and La Lucha, and old favorites, from Rainbow Lodge and B&B Butchers to Fung’s Kitchen and Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi.

Treehouse Happy Hour at The Grove

Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.

1611 Lamar

Hit up one last Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove, as the Discovery Green spot brings drink specials and bar bites to its upstairs patio (which is typically reserved for private events). The fun will include specials from $3 select beers, $6 cocktails and $ house rose to $6 shrimp corn dogs and $5-$10 truffle fries.

Taste of the Caribbean Festival at Crown Festival Park

Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.

18355 Southwest Freeway

Get a Taste of the Caribbean Festival at Crown Festival Park, as the third annual festival brings you bold flavors and eats, from Jamaican jerk chicken, Trinidadian curries and Cuban roast pork, plus live reggae, soca, salsa, merenge and other musical styles and cultural performances of the Caribbean. Tickets are $20 presale.