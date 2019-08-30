 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The month-long Wurstfest comes to a close this weekend at King's BierHaus and King's Biergarten.
The month-long Wurstfest comes to a close this weekend at King's BierHaus and King's Biergarten.
Photo by Philipp Sitter

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Last Call for All-You-Can-Eat Wurst

Brooke Viggiano | August 30, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Wurstfest at King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten


Friday through Saturday


King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway; King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West

You have one last weekend to partake in King’s Wurstfest, which brings an impressive 12+ lineup of specialty sausages, offered in an All-You-Can-Eat promotion starting at $9.95. Enjoy flavors from the traditional, like the “Scharfe Kase Wurst” (hot smoked pork and beef sausage with red pepper and cheese), to the exotic and plant-based, including Wild Boar (with blueberries, merlot wine and brown sugar) and Smoked Apple Sage (hickory smoked with Yukon gold potatoes, apples and sage).

BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to Moody Gardens Convention Center


Friday through Sunday


7 Hope

The BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to Moody Gardens Convention Center, with beer-fueled events running all weekend long. Highlights include Friday’s Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, Saturday’s BrewHaHa Grand Tasting (featuring hundreds of domestic, international and local Texas brews), and Sunday’s Brew-B-Que (with ‘q from Feges BBQ). Tickets are $30 for the Tequila Tasting, $35 for the BrewHaHa, and $23 for the Brew-B-Q, with VIP weekender and two-day hopper passes available. 

Houston Restaurant Weeks


Friday through Monday

Houston Restaurant Weeks, the annual dining out benefit for the Houston Food Bank, is coming to a close on Monday, September 2. To date, HRW has raised over $14.7 million for the Houston Food Bank, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. This year, more than 255 restaurants have joined in on the charitable action, including new-to-the-lineup spots like Bisou, Indianola, Tris and La Lucha, and old favorites, from Rainbow Lodge and B&B Butchers to Fung’s Kitchen and Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi

Treehouse Happy Hour at The Grove


Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.


1611 Lamar

Hit up one last Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove, as the Discovery Green spot brings drink specials and bar bites to its upstairs patio (which is typically reserved for private events). The fun will include specials from $3 select beers, $6 cocktails and $ house rose to $6 shrimp corn dogs and $5-$10 truffle fries.

Taste of the Caribbean Festival at Crown Festival Park


Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.


18355 Southwest Freeway

Get a Taste of the Caribbean Festival at Crown Festival Park, as the third annual festival brings you bold flavors and eats, from Jamaican jerk chicken, Trinidadian curries and Cuban roast pork, plus live reggae, soca, salsa, merenge and other musical styles and cultural performances of the Caribbean. Tickets are $20 presale.  

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >