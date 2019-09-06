Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Have a Screwed Up Sunday at 8th Wonder

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Art of Wining and Dining: Brunch & Bubbly at Sugar Land Town Square

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2711 Plaza Drive

The Art of Wining and Dining: Brunch & Bubbly event will be going down at Sugar Land Town Square, as ticket holders sample from some of Town Square’s most popular restaurants (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), plus browse the booths of local artisans, experience the onsite chalk competition, and enjoy an interactive dueling piano show and live speed painting exhibition. On-site entertainment is free and Brunch & Bubbly tickets range from $10 to $25.

In A Pickle Festival at Kingwood Town Center Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 North Main

Head to Kingwood Town Center Park for the first-ever Pickle Festival, featuring craft pickle artisans, local food trucks and vendors, and family-friendly entertainment, including a jump house, mechanical bull riding, live music and a pickle eating contest. The event is free to attend.

Screwed Up Sunday at 8th Wonder Brewery

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2202 Dallas

8th Wonder Brewery will host its fifth annual Screwed Up Sunday, paying homage to the late DJ Screw. Expect DJs showing off the local hero’s signature “chopped and screwed” style, plus a live interactive art show, tasty eats and 8th Wonder brews. Tickets are $40 and include admission, three beer tokens and a limited-edition DJ Screw pint glass. The 21-and-up event is rain or shine.

Beer and Cheese Tasting at Saint Arnold Brewery

Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold and the Houston Dairymaids are teaming up for a Sunday afternoon beer and cheese tasting in the Beer Hall. Guests can enjoy handcrafted beers and Texas made cheese pairings for $35. Reservations can be made online.



Millionaire Food & Wine Tasting at India House

Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.

8888 West Bellfort

The 3rd Millionaire Food & Wine Tasting brings in chefs from across Houston to prepare samples for guests to enjoy along with wine, music and fashion. General entry tickets are $5, with food tickets available for purchase in different tiers: $30 for five food stations, $60 for seven food stations, and $90 for 12 food stations.