 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Get chopped and screwed at 8th Wonder Brewery.EXPAND
Get chopped and screwed at 8th Wonder Brewery.
Photo by Doogie Roux

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Have a Screwed Up Sunday at 8th Wonder

Brooke Viggiano | September 6, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Art of Wining and Dining: Brunch & Bubbly at Sugar Land Town Square


Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.


2711 Plaza Drive

The Art of Wining and Dining: Brunch & Bubbly event will be going down at Sugar Land Town Square, as ticket holders sample from some of Town Square’s most popular restaurants (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), plus browse the booths of local artisans, experience the onsite chalk competition, and enjoy an interactive dueling piano show and live speed painting exhibition. On-site entertainment is free and Brunch & Bubbly tickets range from $10 to $25.

In A Pickle Festival at Kingwood Town Center Park


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.


8 North Main

Head to Kingwood Town Center Park for the first-ever Pickle Festival, featuring craft pickle artisans, local food trucks and vendors, and family-friendly entertainment, including a jump house, mechanical bull riding, live music and a pickle eating contest. The event is free to attend.

Screwed Up Sunday at 8th Wonder Brewery


Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.


2202 Dallas

8th Wonder Brewery will host its fifth annual Screwed Up Sunday, paying homage to the late DJ Screw. Expect DJs showing off the local hero’s signature “chopped and screwed” style, plus a live interactive art show, tasty eats and 8th Wonder brews. Tickets are $40 and include admission, three beer tokens and a limited-edition DJ Screw pint glass. The 21-and-up event is rain or shine.

Beer and Cheese Tasting at Saint Arnold Brewery


Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.


2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold and the Houston Dairymaids are teaming up for a Sunday afternoon beer and cheese tasting in the Beer Hall. Guests can enjoy handcrafted beers and Texas made cheese pairings for $35. Reservations can be made online.

Millionaire Food & Wine Tasting at India House


Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.


8888 West Bellfort

The 3rd Millionaire Food & Wine Tasting brings in chefs from across Houston to prepare samples for guests to enjoy along with wine, music and fashion. General entry tickets are $5, with food tickets available for purchase in different tiers: $30 for five food stations, $60 for seven food stations, and $90 for 12 food stations. 

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >