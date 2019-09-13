Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: An EaDo Pub Crawl and Mexican Independence Day Brunch

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

AfriFEST at Houston Baptist University

Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

7502 Fondren

The 7th annual AfriFEST will take place from noon to 8 p.m. at Houston Baptist University. A celebration of all that is Africa, the Houston African Festival will include local and international vendors showing the arts, music, crafts, fashion and foods from the various regions of the continent. Tickets are $5 early bird and $10 day of (free for children, seniors, and students with ID).

11 Below Brewing EaDo Pub Crawl

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

11 Below is hosting its first-ever pub crawl with seven stops at EaDo’s finest restaurants and bars. Each bar will feature a different beer and a different beer-themed temporary tattoo to sport on your journey. Collect all seven tats and show them off at The Rustic at 5 p.m. to get your special pint glass (while supplies last). Bars on the hit list include Little Woodrow's EaDo, Neil's Bahr, Pitch 25 Beer Park, Chapman & Kirby, Truck Yard Houston, Miss Carousel and The Rustic (final stop).

Houston Jerk Fest at Midtown Park

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

2811 Travis

Jerk-seasoned cookout and competition Houston Jerk Fest is coming to Midtown Park for a day (and night) full of fun. As chefs and cooks compete for a cash prize, guests can enjoy jerk eats and beverages alongside live music from international reggae, soca, and zydeco artists, vendors, food trucks, and a kids zone and dog park. Tickets are $20.

Mexican Independence Day at Arnaldo Richards’ Pico’s

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3601 Kirby

Pico's will be throwing a Mariachi Brunch to kick off the Mexican Independence Day holiday. Guests can expect a Mexican-style smorgasbord, with omelet and waffle stations, strolling mariachi music, paella displays and the signature holiday Chile de Nogada dish. Cost is $36 per person ($25 for seniors 65+ and $18 for children ages 6-12). The restaurant will also be serving its full-service breakfast beginning at 9 a.m.

Local Hero Awards at Winter Street Studios

Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.

2101 Winter

Edible Houston will host its Local Hero Awards at Winter Street Studios, as local food and beverage enthusiasts gather for eats and bites and the award winners are announced live. Tickets start at $30 and include bites, drinks, raffle tickets, live music and more.