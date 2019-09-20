 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Julep will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a special evening of the bar’s past and present.EXPAND
Julep will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a special evening of the bar’s past and present.
Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Julep Celebrates Five Years

Brooke Viggiano | September 20, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewery


Friday, 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.


2032 Karbach

Karbach Brewing Co. is kicking off its take on the popular German festival with a three weekend-long Karbachtoberfest. Open to the public, the annual event series features weekly activities such as stein hoisting competitions, oompah bands, wiener dog races and free live music, plus plenty of flowing beer in the beer garden.

Grand Opening at Sweetgreen Montrose


Saturday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.


1303 Westheimer

Sweetgreen Montrose celebrates its Grand Opening with an RSVP-only party, featuring eats by Sweetgreen and chef Chris Shepherd, treats from Steel City Pops and Tiny Boxwoods, and wine, beer and frozen cocktails alongside games and entertainment, DJ music and customizable swag.

Oktoberfest at Last Concert Cafe


Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to midnight


1403 Nance

Sample seasonal craft brews from local Houston breweries including 8th Wonder Brewery, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 11 Below Brewing Company, Under The Radar and Texas Leaguer Brewing Company, and enjoy a lineup of live music at this Oktoberfest-style celebration at Last Concert Cafe. Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door and include beer sampling as well as a festival music line-up of Voodoo Visionary, Josh Pearson, Heart Byrne and headliner Manic Focus.

Five Year Anniversary Party at Julep


Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.


1919 Washington

Julep will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a special evening of the bar’s past and present. The festivities will feature the launch of the new fall menu, plus complimentary pig roasts, a DJ, guest shift from Laura Newman of Queens Park and drink specials all day. Proceeds from the festivities will go to the Rebar Foundation, a 501c3 helping rebuild homes in Kashmere Gardens.

CollaborEIGHT Dinner at TRIS


Sunday, 6 p.m.


24 Waterway

TRIS chef Austin Simmons will team up with Himalaya's chef Kaiser Lashkari for the next CollaborEIGHT dinner. The series pairs locally and nationally acclaimed culinary talents with Simmons to curate an eight-course dining experience with wine pairings. Tickets are $225 per person.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >