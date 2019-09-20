Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Julep Celebrates Five Years

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewery
Friday, 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
2032 Karbach
Karbach Brewing Co. is kicking off its take on the popular German festival with a three weekend-long Karbachtoberfest. Open to the public, the annual event series features weekly activities such as stein hoisting competitions, oompah bands, wiener dog races and free live music, plus plenty of flowing beer in the beer garden.
Grand Opening at Sweetgreen Montrose
Saturday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
1303 Westheimer
Sweetgreen Montrose celebrates its Grand Opening with an RSVP-only party, featuring eats by Sweetgreen and chef Chris Shepherd, treats from Steel City Pops and Tiny Boxwoods, and wine, beer and frozen cocktails alongside games and entertainment, DJ music and customizable swag.
Oktoberfest at Last Concert Cafe
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to midnight
1403 Nance
Sample seasonal craft brews from local Houston breweries including 8th Wonder Brewery, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 11 Below Brewing Company, Under The Radar and Texas Leaguer Brewing Company, and enjoy a lineup of live music at this Oktoberfest-style celebration at Last Concert Cafe. Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door and include beer sampling as well as a festival music line-up of Voodoo Visionary, Josh Pearson, Heart Byrne and headliner Manic Focus.
Five Year Anniversary Party at Julep
Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.
1919 Washington
Julep will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a special evening of the bar’s past and present. The festivities will feature the launch of the new fall menu, plus complimentary pig roasts, a DJ, guest shift from Laura Newman of Queens Park and drink specials all day. Proceeds from the festivities will go to the Rebar Foundation, a 501c3 helping rebuild homes in Kashmere Gardens.
CollaborEIGHT Dinner at TRIS
Sunday, 6 p.m.
24 Waterway
TRIS chef Austin Simmons will team up with Himalaya's chef Kaiser Lashkari for the next CollaborEIGHT dinner. The series pairs locally and nationally acclaimed culinary talents with Simmons to curate an eight-course dining experience with wine pairings. Tickets are $225 per person.
