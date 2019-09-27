 


Get ready to eat good at this year's The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event.EXPAND
Photo by Francisco Montes

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Ultimate Morning After Brunch

Brooke Viggiano | September 27, 2019 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Oktoberfest Houston at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park


Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m


105 Sabine

Putting a Texas twist on traditional Oktoberfest celebrations, this annual beer festival features imported and local drafts, local food vendors like Deutscher Fleischwagen and Dumpling Haus, a lineup of live polka music and a variety games, including the Stein Race, Barrel Roll, Stein Hoisting and Legendary Brat Toss. GA tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with VIP tickets available for $100 in advance and $125 at the door. 

The Galveston Island Shrimp Festival


Friday, 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.


23rd and Strand

The Galveston Island Shrimp Festival kicks off with a VIP Party and Fried Shrimp Dinner on Friday, followed by the main event — including the Gumbo Stroll ($12-$17), fun run (9 a.m.), parade and merchant walkabout — on Saturday (vendors open at 10 a.m., Gumbo Stroll begins at noon). 

Viet Cultural Festival at NRG Center


Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.


1 NRG Park

Featuring the cultures of Vietnam’s three regions (North, Central and South) through cultural exhibitions, the Viet Cultural Festival’s will feature a traditional lantern contest, children’s traditional dress contest, a teen pageant, an eating contest ($20 entry, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and with a $200 cash prize), interactive cultural games, and other various tournaments and contests. Tickets are $7 pre-sale and $10 at the door. 

The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event at Silver Street Studios


Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.


2000 Edwards

Our fourth annual The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event is finally here! Brunch goers can expect eats from over 25 local eateries along with brunch cocktail samples and music. Confirmed restaurants include BCK, Boheme, Dish Society, Duck Donuts, El Quetzal Bakery, Kuu, Max's Wine Dive, Peli Peli, Snooze and The Rustic, to name a few. General admission tickets ($40 in advance) include unlimited brunch and drink samples, plus three drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event. The VIP admission ticket ($65 in advance) includes entry into the event at 11 a.m., unlimited brunch and drink samples, and six drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

BARGEtoberfest at Barge 295


Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m.


2613 ½ East NASA Parkway

Head to Seabrook’s favorite floating bar and grill for a an Oktoberfest-style celebration, featuring five top local brewers alongside German eats like bratwurst, pretzels with beer cheese and Hungarian Gypsy pork stew, traditional games from stein hoisting to keg bowling, and live music. Each brewery — Saint Arnold, Karbach, SpindleTap, 8th Wonder and Texas Beer Refinery — will be pouring its signature Oktoberfest/Fall Beer in commemorative pint glasses, plus tossing out swag to boot. There is no cover for the event. Guests can purchase a punch card for full pints of any five beers.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

