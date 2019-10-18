Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Unlimited Taco Fix at Tacolandia

Our Tacolandia event is bringing the heat to the Buffalo Bayou this Saturday.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:



King’s Oktoberfest at King’s BierHaus

Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

2044 East T.C. Jester

Father-son duo Hans and Philipp Sitter are lacing up their lederhosen for the third annual Oktoberfest celebration at King’s BierHaus Heights. Guests can expect fun stuff like the Ceremonial Keg Tapping, Bavarian Strongman Competition, Oktoberfest photo booth, live music and a bier pong tournament, plus a variety of biers and wursts, eight-hour roast turkey legs, German chocolate cake and more. This year, new Heights offerings include an Oktoberfest Fun Run on Saturday, Oktoberfest Munich 2020 giveaway, and Oktoberfest Kids Sunday Funday. General admission tickets start at $12 while VIP tickets range from $55 to $99.

Fall Wine Festival at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.

1 Birdsall

Set on the lush landscapes of Brenner’s on the Bayou, this Fall Wine Festival invites guests to enjoy chef-crafted bites from Houston's top chefs alongside award-winning wines from The Prisoner Wine Company, Caymus Vineyards and more. The Blue Bar will also be the stage for an alfresco concert featuring a wide range of current pop hits and classic favorites. Tickets are $89 pre-sale and $99 at the door ($150 for VIP).

Tacolandia at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (3 p.m. for VIP)

105 Sabine

Tacolandia, the annual Houston Press celebration of all things taco, is here. Now in its fifth year, the outdoor taco-sampling event will feature samples of Houston’s best tacos from over 30 restaurants, with confirmed participants including Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen, Blanco Tacos and Tequila, Chilosos Taco Stand, Peli Peli and more. General admission tickets start at $25, with VIP tickets starting at $65.

Taste of the District at River Oaks District

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4444 Westheimer Road

This open-air market features the River Oaks District’s restaurants and retailers as well as local chefs, makers and artists. Guests can experience the city’s flavors, stock up on farm fresh produce from Hope Farms, see chef demos in action, get hands on with DIY eco-conscious workshops, tone up with an Equinox class and shop locally made goods.

Beer Fest at Revival Market

Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m.

550 Heights

For its first annual Beer Fest, neighborhood favorite Revival Market has invited six local breweries to sample beers along with Houston Dairymaids cheese. The day will also feature bites like pork schnitzels, raclette cheeses, hot dogs and fruit streusels for sale, plus live polka music and kids’ face painting. Email layne@revivalmarket.com or call 713-880-8463 for tickets.