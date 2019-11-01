Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: B&B Butchers Hosts a Day of the Dead Brunch

Head to B&B Butchers for cocktails and Day of the Dead brunch specials from pan de muerto to chilaquiles .

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Dia de los Muertos Cocktail Class at Arnaldo Richard's Picos

Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

3601 Kirby

Arnaldo Richard's Picos is hosting a Dia de los Muertos cocktail class with cocktail specialist Monica Richards and the team from Altos tequila. Guests will learn how to create the perfect cocktail to enjoy alongside special appetizers throughout the evening. Cost is $35 per person.

Feast with the Beasts at the Houston Zoo

Friday, 7 to 11 p.m.

6200 Hermann Park

The 14th annual Feast with the Beasts will feature spectacular animal experiences throughout the evening, a performance from The Suffers and bites of Houston’s best cuisine. This year’s lineup of participating restaurants includes Batanga, Fluff Bake Bar, Hughie’s, Kuu Restaurant, Mi Pueblito, Molina’s Cantina, Phat Eatery, Warehouse 72, Yong and more. Tickets are $119 ($109 for Zoo members).

Day of the Dead at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1814 Washington

B&B invites guests to a festive Day of the Dead Brunch in its upstairs dining room and rooftop patio, with live music, face painting, Mexico City-inspired brunch dishes (i.e. pan de muerto, huevos divorciados, molletes, chilaquiles, etc.), Código 1530 specialty cocktails and swag, plus more surprises. Space is limited. Call 713-862-1814 for reservations.

Spooky Halloween at Miss Carousel

Saturday, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

1201 Saint Emanuel

Agricole Hospitality’s sexy EaDo cocktail bar will host its first Halloween shindig, featuring costumes, cocktails, 8th Wonder beer specials, snacks and a live DJ. Party all night, and end with after-hours slices at the neighboring Vinny’s.

Depressed Cake Shop at Silver Street Studios

Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

2000 Edwards

The third annual Depressed Cake Shop Houston will feature gray goodies and spectacular cake creations from the best bakers in the city, all to fight raise awareness for mental health. Benefiting local non-profits who provide support and resources to individuals and families grappling with mental health-related issues, the event is free to attend, with baked goods available for purchase.