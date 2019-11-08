Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Night Market 2019 and The Houston Cellar Classic

Fung's Kitchen will be one of the vendors at Asia Society Texas Center's annual Night Market.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Night Market 2019 at Asia Society Texas Center

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.

1370 Southmore

Asia Society’s annual Night Market returns, offering after-hours access to the exhibitions, a Japanese-style carnival, a curated selection of food, home goods, art and apparel from local artisans, K-pop, and a ticketed beer garden with special culinary offerings. The event is free and open to the public.

Vegandale Festival at Sam Houston Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1000 Bagby

For its fifth season, the Vegandale Festival will be showcasing nearly 100 vendors, with iconic names like Snackrilege flying in from Oregon, Eat Love from California and Berben and Wolff’s coming from New York, plus eats from the Beer Cheeze Battered Beyond Burger (Southern Fried Vegan, California) to Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls (Cinnaholic, Pearland). Tickets start at $10 early-bird.

The Houston Cellar Classic Food and Wine Festival at The Tasting Room

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

1101 Uptown Park

The Houston Cellar Classic Food and Wine Festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary with stars of Houston’s restaurant scene, including celebrated chefs from Texas restaurants Uchi, Kiran’s, Étoile, Max’s Wine Dive and more, beverage experts and fine wines from all over the world. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $200 for VIP, with 100-percent of proceeds benefiting Genesys Works Houston.

2019 Houston Grilled Cheese Festival at Midtown Park

Saturday, 12:30 to 8 p.m.

2811 Travis

This melty, crispy, cheesy Grilled Cheese Festival brings grilled cheese bites to Midtown Park. GA tickets ($55) are available in two sessions: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. (with 30 minute early entry available for “The Big Cheese” ticket holders; $89). Entry includes unlimited samples and an all-inclusive open bar.

International Risotto Festival at The Houston Design Center

Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

7026 Old Katy

The 14th annual International Risotto Festival has brought some of Houston’s most talented chefs onboard to compete, including chefs from Underbelly Hospitality, Alice Blue, Poitin, Bertazzoni, Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill, Old Railroad Café, Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca, Roma, Sonoma Wine Bar & Restaurant, The Art Institute of Houston and more. Tickets are $100 for general admission, including food, wine and beverage tastings; and $225 for VIP.