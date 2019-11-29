Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets:Treat Yourself to Black Friday Brunch and Whiskey

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:



Black Friday Brunch



All locations of

will be offering special Friday brunch for those who need a break from all the shopping. Guests can enjoy brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by regular happy hour and dinner service at all five locations

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, is serving its Jam + Toast brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-style brunch features eats from country baked eggs and avocado toast to Nashville hot chicken and small batch donuts.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, will host a one-off Black Friday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dishes like huevos rancheros, migas, hot cakes, steak and eggs and more.

The General Public, 797 Sorella, will offer brunch – normally only available on the weekend – from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Black Friday. Dine on shakshuka, cinnamon French toast, steak & eggs migas and bacon burgers.

The Original Ninfa's Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, will offer brunch on Black Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as all-day Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Brunch highlights include huevos rancheros, red chile-pork posole and short stack pancakes, with happy Hour eats from fajita burger sliders to oyster shooters. Brunch also be available at The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, that day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, will host its Black Friday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (dinner from 3 to 11 p.m.), featuring blow-out deals on brunch specials like stuffed French toast, croissants and sous-vide pork belly slab and eggs. Call 713-722-6899 for reservations.

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, will host a Black Friday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All regular brunch items, such as the FM Benny, CFS and eggs, and huevos rancheros will be available.

Black Friday Break-Even Whiskey Event at Conservatory

Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

1010 Prairie

Take a break from the craze of the holidays and sip high end, limited release whiskey at cost at Conservatory. The special Black Friday event will offer 1.5-ounce and .75-ounce pours of whiskies from Balvenie 15yr Port Cask and Yamazaki 12 to Elijah Craig Barrel Proof and Whistlepig Black Prince.

Holiday Brews on the Bend at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

Saturday, 2 p.m.

6003 Memorial

This beer-fueled holiday tasting will go down under a festive tent in the beautiful Diana Garden, featuring a solid roster of craft breweries alongside live music by the Black Luster Quartet. This year’s lineup includes spots 8th Wonder and Eureka Heights to Breckenridge and Sierra Nevada. Moon Rooster food truck is on-site with tacos, hot dogs and more. Tickets are $35 and include all beer tastings plus admission to Bayou Bend’s 14 acres of gardens and the first floor of the historic mansion.

Holiday Market at Revival Market

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

550 Heights

Locals are invited to shop a curated selection of vendors at Revival Market, with vendors like Genara, Birch & Goldberry KD Weave and Julia Gabriel Studios, plus hot chocolate and wine and beer gift baskets for sale. Entry is free.

Rum Soaked Holiday Kick Off at Lei Low Bar

Sunday, 2 p.m. to midnight

6412 North Main

To kick off the holiday season, the Lei Low team has put together a naughty list of Holiday themed cocktails that will make you feel nice. Check out the festive menu all day, then stay for the reverb sounds of Par Avion of Southern California, starting at 6 p.m. The "Rum Soaked Holiday" menu will run for the entire month of December.