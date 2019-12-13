Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Lights in the Heights and a Toy Drive for Pups

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:





Tomball German Christmas Market & Festival in Old Town Tomball

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

201 South Elm

The Tomball German Christmas Market & Festival will take place near Old Town Tomball’s Historical Train Depot Plaza all weekend long. Expect over 200 street vendors, German and holiday food, beer and wine, a petting zoo, street performers, arts and crafts, four stages of live music and more. Admission and parking are free.

Annual Wine Sale and Parisian Market at 13 Celsius

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3000 Caroline

13 Celsius continues its 13th anniversary series of 13 wine events with its annual wine sale this weekend. The wine bar has invited vendors to bring in some of their best wines at whole sale prices for you to stock up on for holidays. There will also be a Parisian Market for gourmet provisions, flowers, unique holiday gifts and stocking stuffers. Other weekend events include a Friday the 13th Masquerade on Friday and Sunday Supper #2 with Monica Pope and Richard Kaplan on Sunday. For more fun, check out the entire lineup of anniversary events online.

Saint Arnold Rice Village Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Under the Volcano (start), 2349 Bissonnet

Hopdoddy Burger Bar (end), 5510 Morningside

Saint A brings its cult favorite pub back to Rice Village for a Christmas Ale edition. Dust off the ugly sweater and head to Under the Volcano to pick up a punch card between 2 and 3 p.m., then crawl your way to local bars including Kelvin Arms, The Big Easy, The Ginger Man and Little Woodrow’s before finishing at Hopdoddy Burger Bar for the after-party and prize pint glass pick-up at 6 p.m.

Lights in the Heights

Saturday

After you check out the glowing holiday decorations, jazz bands, Christmas carolers and fun going down at the annual Lights in the Heights block party (running from 6 to 9 p.m. around Highland and Omar Streets from Studewood to Florence), check out the festivities going down at Heights-area bars and restaurants. Parties are lined up at spots like Good Dog Houston, Sonoma Wine Bar, Little Woodrow’s Heights, Bobcat Teddy’s Ice House, Onion Creek Cafe, Tikilas, Calle Onze and more.

Toy Drive for #DogsOfEightRow at Eight Row Flint

Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

1039 Yale

Eight Row Flint has partnered up with K9 Angels to host a toy drive for our doggy friends. Stop in for a picture with Santa and to drop off a toy for the pups, and enjoy drink specials on Absolut Elyx Vodka, plus all the other good stuff Eight Row has to offer like whiskey, tacos and more.