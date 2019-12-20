Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Sneak Peek at the New Killen's

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
Free Wine Friday at Revival Market
Friday, 2 to 4 p.m.
550 Heights
Revival Market is celebrating the season with a festive Free Wine Friday from 2 to 4 p.m., offering bubbly and wine samples and bottles to purchase for your holiday needs.
Lady M Pop-Up at Jusgo Supermarket (Sugar Land)
Friday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
3412 Hwy 6
Lady M New York returns to Houston for another weekend pop-up for the holiday season, setting up shop in Sugar Land inside Jusgo Supermarket. The pop-up menu includes six-inch and nine-inch Mille Crêpe Cakes — each made by hand with 20 lacy crêpes layered with airy pastry cream—in flavors including Signature, Green Tea, all-new Tiramisu and seasonal Marron (chestnut). Customers are strongly encouraged to pre-order whole cakes online. Only whole cakes will be available for pre-order, with limited supply for walk-up. Slices will not be available.
Cocktails and Caviar at 8th Wonder
Friday, 7 p.m.
2202 Dallas
8th Wonder is putting on an evening of Cocktails and Caviar, pairing four varieties of DR Delicacy caviar with a flight of 8th Wonder Distillery drinks. Guests can the pairings, plus a charcuterie board and take-home gift, for $88 per person.
Fried Chicken & Chicken Fried Steak Pop-Up at Killen’s
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
101 Heights
Guests can get a sneak peek at the Killen’s opening in the old Hickory Hollow space, with a special Fried Chicken & Chicken Fried Steak Pop-Up. Get a taste of the chicken-fried eats alongside classic sides like mashed potatoes, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.
Beers & Cheers Holiday Market at Saint Arnold Brewing
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint Arnold is hosting a holiday pop-up market this weekend, with local vendors and artisans offering unique gifts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, featuring things like live music, kids root beer floats, a gift-wrapping station and ugly sweaters for sale. Santa will also be on hand inside the Beer Hall for pictures from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 3 to 6 p.m,. on Monday (just bring your own camera/phone).
