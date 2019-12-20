 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Killen's is hosting a pre-opening fried chicken and chicken fried steak pop-up at its newest location.
Killen's is hosting a pre-opening fried chicken and chicken fried steak pop-up at its newest location.
Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Sneak Peek at the New Killen's

Brooke Viggiano | December 20, 2019 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Free Wine Friday at Revival Market


Friday, 2 to 4 p.m.


550 Heights

Revival Market is celebrating the season with a festive Free Wine Friday from 2 to 4 p.m., offering bubbly and wine samples and bottles to purchase for your holiday needs.

Lady M Pop-Up at Jusgo Supermarket (Sugar Land)


Friday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.


3412 Hwy 6

Lady M New York returns to Houston for another weekend pop-up for the holiday season, setting up shop in Sugar Land inside Jusgo Supermarket. The pop-up menu includes six-inch and nine-inch Mille Crêpe Cakes — each made by hand with 20 lacy crêpes layered with airy pastry cream—in flavors including Signature, Green Tea, all-new Tiramisu and seasonal Marron (chestnut). Customers are strongly encouraged to pre-order whole cakes online. Only whole cakes will be available for pre-order, with limited supply for walk-up. Slices will not be available.

Cocktails and Caviar at 8th Wonder


Friday, 7 p.m.


2202 Dallas

8th Wonder is putting on an evening of Cocktails and Caviar, pairing four varieties of DR Delicacy caviar with a flight of 8th Wonder Distillery drinks. Guests can the pairings, plus a charcuterie board and take-home gift, for $88 per person.

Fried Chicken & Chicken Fried Steak Pop-Up at Killen’s


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.


101 Heights

Guests can get a sneak peek at the Killen’s opening in the old Hickory Hollow space, with a special Fried Chicken & Chicken Fried Steak Pop-Up. Get a taste of the chicken-fried eats alongside classic sides like mashed potatoes, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.

Beers & Cheers Holiday Market at Saint Arnold Brewing


Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.


2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold is hosting a holiday pop-up market this weekend, with local vendors and artisans offering unique gifts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, featuring things like live music, kids root beer floats, a gift-wrapping station and ugly sweaters for sale. Santa will also be on hand inside the Beer Hall for pictures from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 3 to 6 p.m,. on Monday (just bring your own camera/phone).

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

