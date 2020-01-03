Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get the Weekend Rolling with Lobster

The first Friday of the month means it's Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus

Friday, 11 a.m. until sold out

5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6

The first Friday of the month means it’s time to skip the burgers in lieu of lobster at Bernie’s Burger Bus. Pop into your nearest location and grub on lobster rolls and lobster and butter-poached lobster topped and lobster gravy-smothered poutine. In addition to the classic Maine-style, lobster roll varieties include the Texas-Style Lobster Roll (dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon); and the Hot Lobster Roll, featuring the bare essentials (warm, butter-poached lobster, crisp lettuce and a top-loaded, butter-toasted bun).

A Healthy 2020 Start Cooking Class at Hope Farms

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10401 Scott

Hope Farms invites you to get 2020 off to a healthy at a specialty cooking class with Casey Barbles. of The Informal Grub. The class will cover versatile ways to make fast and affordable meals and easy recipe ideas on the budget. Tickets (limited) are $30 and the event benefits the Recipe for Success Foundation.

Specialty Coffee Tasting Workshop at The Annex HTX

Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.

2007 Commerce

Discover coffee from another angle at this specialty coffee tasting workshop held at The Annex HTX. The class will cover the coffee journey from bean to cup, including the roasting process, the process of cupping and the baristas roll. Tickets are $25 early bird and $27 GA.

Wine and Stars at Haak Vineyards & Winery

Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.

6310 Avenue T

The Santa Fe vineyard invites guests for an evening of wine and stargazing as astronomers from the Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society bring in telescopes for you to enjoy the stars and planets (weather permitting). Admission is free, and food concessions and wines by the glass and bottled with be available for purchase.

Sunday Drag Brunch at Hamburger Mary's

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m.

2409 Grant

Head to the fun-loving restaurant and bar for a special drag brunch featuring the best in drag entertainment, tasty eats and boozy drinks. Specials include $15 mimosa and Bloody Mary carafes and $2 shot specials all day long.