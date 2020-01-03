 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

The first Friday of the month means it's Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus.EXPAND
The first Friday of the month means it's Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus.
Photo by Sabrina Miskelly

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get the Weekend Rolling with Lobster

Brooke Viggiano | January 3, 2020 | 5:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus


Friday, 11 a.m. until sold out


5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6

The first Friday of the month means it’s time to skip the burgers in lieu of lobster at Bernie’s Burger Bus. Pop into your nearest location and grub on lobster rolls and lobster and butter-poached lobster topped and lobster gravy-smothered poutine. In addition to the classic Maine-style, lobster roll varieties include the Texas-Style Lobster Roll (dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon); and the Hot Lobster Roll, featuring the bare essentials (warm, butter-poached lobster, crisp lettuce and a top-loaded, butter-toasted bun).

A Healthy 2020 Start Cooking Class at Hope Farms


Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.


10401 Scott

Hope Farms invites you to get 2020 off to a healthy at a specialty cooking class with Casey Barbles. of The Informal Grub. The class will cover versatile ways to make fast and affordable meals and easy recipe ideas on the budget. Tickets (limited) are $30 and the event benefits the Recipe for Success Foundation.

Specialty Coffee Tasting Workshop at The Annex HTX


Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.


2007 Commerce

Discover coffee from another angle at this specialty coffee tasting workshop held at The Annex HTX. The class will cover the coffee journey from bean to cup, including the roasting process, the process of cupping and the baristas roll. Tickets are $25 early bird and $27 GA.

Wine and Stars at Haak Vineyards & Winery


Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.


6310 Avenue T

The Santa Fe vineyard invites guests for an evening of wine and stargazing as astronomers from the Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society bring in telescopes for you to enjoy the stars and planets (weather permitting). Admission is free, and food concessions and wines by the glass and bottled with be available for purchase.

Sunday Drag Brunch at Hamburger Mary's


Sunday, noon to 2 p.m.


2409 Grant

Head to the fun-loving restaurant and bar for a special drag brunch featuring the best in drag entertainment, tasty eats and boozy drinks. Specials include $15 mimosa and Bloody Mary carafes and $2 shot specials all day long. 

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

