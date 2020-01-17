 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Cheer on the Houston Marathon runners, and eat crepes while you do it.EXPAND
Cheer on the Houston Marathon runners, and eat crepes while you do it.
Photo by T.J. McAdams

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Chili, Beers and Marathon Crepes

Brooke Viggiano | January 17, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at The Strand


Saturday, 10 a.m.


23rd & Strand

The 11th Annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest will take place on Saturday, January 18, with a special kick-off party at Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand, from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, January 17. On Saturday, vendors open at 10 a.m., with the Strand Merchant Walkabout opening at 11, the public chili sampling beginning at noon and the public beer tasting beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 for chili tasting and $30 for the beer tasting, with VIP tickets and combo packages available.

The Wizards Beer Festival at The Ballroom at Bayou Place


Saturday, 6:30 to 10 p.m.


500 Texas

The Wizards Beer Festival offers tastings of more than 20 magical beers, ciders and wines. Guests can explore and drink their way through the Lair of Secret Cider and Potions as well as the Boozy Cauldron Tavern (which rocks adult Butterscotch Beer). Tickets are $35.

Marathon Breakfast at Brasserie du Parc


Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m.


1440 Lamar

As runners take on 26.2 miles at the Chevron Houston Marathon this Sunday, locals are invited to cheer them on at downtown’s Discovery Green, and enjoy breakfast while they’re at it. Brasserie du Parc will offer a variety of French breakfasts at special prices, with Nutella, Nutella and banana, egg and bacon, and housemade berry crepes available for purchase from the bistro’s outdoor crepe stand ($5 each) from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For heartier fare, head to its indoor patio room – still with views of the park – for $10 breakfast plates from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., from omelets and burgers to French toast and waffles. Mimosas and sangria will be available for $3 a glass with an order of food.

Show Us Your Bib at Holler Brewing Co.


Sunday, noon


2206 Edwards

Marathoners (and half-marathoners) can celebrate the race with a free pint at Holler. Just show ‘em your bib and the team will pour you a cold one on-the-house. Tacos Bomberos will also be setting up shop to help your recovery with carbs and proteins.

Big Basque Party at 13 Celsius


Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.


3000 Caroline

The Midtown wine bar will be saying “Txotx!” (cheers) at its annual celebration of all things Basque and Basque inspired. Guests can enjoy pintxos, cider, wine and more, plus live Spanish music (starting at 3 p.m.).

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

