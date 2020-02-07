 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Cane Rosso is slingin' happy hour priced pizzas all day long for National Pizza Day.EXPAND
Cane Rosso is slingin' happy hour priced pizzas all day long for National Pizza Day.
Photo by Jeff Amador

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Lobster Friday and National Pizza Day

Brooke Viggiano | February 7, 2020 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus


Friday, 11 a.m. to sold out


5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6

It’s the first Friday of the month, which means it’s Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus. Show up early to get first dibs on market price lobster creations, including the Maine-style lobster roll tossed with Bernie's house mayo; Texas-style lobster roll dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon; and hot lobster roll complete with warm, butter-poached lobster. You’ll also find lobster roll sliders and lobster poutine, which layers hand-cut fries with local cheese curds, butter-poached lobster, lobster gravy and green onions.

11th Annual H-Town Chili Throwdown at Onion Creek Cafe


Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.


3106 White Oak

Onion Creek will pit past champions and local favorites against one another in its 11th annual H-Town Chili Throwdown, beginning at noon and with tasting from 2 to 4 p.m. Join in for an afternoon of live entertainment, cold brews and fiery chili benefiting Summerhouse Houston. A $10 wristband allows access for tasting from Houston's top teams from local favorite breweries, spirit vendors, neighborhood bars and restaurants along with pro teams.

2020 Houston Whiskey Social at The Citadel


Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP)


12130 Kirby

Whiskey enthusiasts won’t want to miss the 5th Annual Whiskey Social, which features hundreds of Whiskies and spirits from around the world, select Single Barrel offerings and fine food to match. Tickets are $90 general admission and $140 VIP.

National Pizza Day at Cane Rosso


Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.


1835 North Shepherd

To celebrate the pizza-loving holiday, Cane Rosso is running happy hour pizza prices all day (valid for dine-in only). Pizza lovers can load up on the following Margherita (tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, good olive oil) for $7; and the Emma (Luscher’s sausage, tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella) and Ella (hot soppressata, tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella) for $9 each.

Booze Can Sundays with Feges BBQ at Riel


Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m.


1927 Fairview

Riel chef/owner Ryan Lachaine continues his Booze Can Sundays series — a monthly event named after the Canadian slang for a nightclub or bar that combines food, art and cocktails— with guest chefs Erin Smith and Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ; plus art on display by local artists Be Someone, Franky Cardona, W3r3 On3, Robert Hodge, Donkeemom and Noke.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

