Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Savor the Love on Valentine's Day

Love is in the air at Houston restaurants this Valentine's Day, including popular spots like B&B Butcher & Restaurant.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Valentine’s Day Dining

Friday (including some through Sunday)

Check out our Houston Valentine’s Day Dining Guide to find which Houston restaurants are ready to bring the love this Valentine’s Day, from decadent, prix fixe meals for two to a la carte affairs complete with chocolate and bubbly.

Mardi Gras Brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1814 Washington

Joing B&B Butchers & Restaurant for a festive, Mardi Gras-themed brunch in its upstairs dining room and rooftop patio. Guests can kick off the first weekend of "Fat Tuesday" celebrations with dueling pianos, face painting, New Orleans-inspired brunch dishes (i.e. Crawfish Etouffee Omelet, Cajun Boudin, Duck and Andouille Gumbo, etc.), specialty cocktails by Beam Suntory and festive swag. Call 713-86-1814 to reserve a table.

Veuve Clicquot Wine Educator Meet & Greet Brunch at a'Bouzy

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2300 Westheimer

Join a’Bouzy for a meet and greet with Lison Blanchemanche, Veuve Clicquot’s Wine Educator. Guests can expect a la carte brunch dishes from duck fat pomme frites and egg to shrimp and grits from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus all-day Veuve specials. Call 713-722-6899 for reservations.

Houston Oaks Wine and Food Classic at The Clubs at Houston Oaks

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. (11 a.m. VIP)

22602 Hegar

The Clubs at Houston Oaks will host a day of wine tasting, seminars and food at its inaugural Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic, featuring more than 60 world-class wineries alongside boutique spirits, gourmet bites, seminars about wine and wine-related knowledge, and a lineup of live music. Grand Tasting Pass tickets are $175, with VIP tickets for $250.

Mardi Gras Pub Crawl on White Oak

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saint Arnold's cult-favorite pub crawl returns to White Oak with a Mardi Gras twist. Crawlers can pick up their punch cards at Little Woodrow's, 2631 White Oak, from 2 to 3 p.m., then jump to bars including BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, Public House and Christian’s Tailgate before finishing up at Onion Creek Cafe, 3106 White Oak, for the prize pickup and after-party.