Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Buzz on the Houston Caffeine Crawl

The Houston Caffeine Crawl stops at hotspots like Boomtown, Blacksmith, Xela Coffee and more.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Caffeine Crawl

Friday and Saturday

The seventh annual Houston Caffeine Crawl plays host to a two-day, six route coffee and tea tour, with pit stops from Katz Coffee in Spring Branch East to Xela Coffee in the Second Ward. Each route is unique and nearly 20 of the area's best local coffee and tea businesses are participating. Tickets are $31.50 to $35.50.

National Margarita Day

Saturday

From tequila-soaked parties to boozy drink specials, check out our Houston National Margarita Day guide for a list of the Houston bars and restaurants that will be honoring the sacred margarita this year.

Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

15958 City Walk

Houstonia will host its seventh annual Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square, as guests dig into gumbo samples from spots like Ouisie’s Table, State Fare, Bayou Boys PoBoys and Saint Arnold, then vote for their favorite. The day will also feature endless drinks, live music and yard games. Tickets are $40 and include all food and drink ($20 ages 13-20).

8th Anniversary Party at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.

2101 Summer

Help Buff Brew celebrate its 8th anniversary with a birthday party in the parking lot of its brand-new digs, a massive three-story playground for adults. Guests can expect a killer beer list, ticket giveaways, custom commemorative glassware and other fun. Tickets are $35.

Rodeo Roundup and Best Bites Competition at NRG Center

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

1 NRG Park, Halls D and E

Support the Rodeo by participating its gourmet food event, the Roundup and Best Bites Competition, which pairs more than 450 award-winning wines, including the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion of the International Wine Competition, with signature dishes from approximately 100 of the area’s top restaurants and culinary institutions. Tickets are $165 for general admission, with additional sponsorship opportunities available.