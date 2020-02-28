Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Start Your Sunday with Free Kolache

National Kolache Day is Sunday, meaning you can score a free kolache at Kolache Shoppe Heights (while supplies last).

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Go Texan Day at The Patio at The Pit Room

Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.

1205 Richmond

Celebrate all things Texan at The Patio at The Pit Room’s Go Texan Day fiesta, featuring BBQ, crawfish, specialty foods, drinks, raffle prizes, DJ music and fun stuff like cotton candy, face painting and photo ops with Pinecone the Chicken.

Leap Day Party at Eight Row Flint

Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight

1039 Yale

Eight Row Flint is celebrating the Leap Year with an ‘80s themed Leap Year Dance Party, complete with a DJ, ‘80s-inspired cocktails and neon everything.

National Kolache Day at Kolache Shoppe Heights

Sunday, 7 a.m. until supplies last

1031 Heights

The Heights location of the Houston institution will be celebrating National Kolache Day by serving up a complimentary kolache (varieties like sausage and cheese, peach, and cream cheese, regularly $1.65) to every patron who visits, while supplies last. Additionally, the first 50 people in line will get a $10 Kolache Shoppe gift card.

Memorial City Restaurant Weeks

Sunday (running all March long)

Memorial City is launching its its month-long campaign this Sunday, showcasing specially-curated lunches and dinners from top area restaurants, and with a portion of the price of each benefiting Memorial Hermann Foundation. Restaurants in the inaugural lineup include 024 Grille, Churrascos, Liberty Kitchen, Kuu, Perry’s Steakhouse and more.

BrunchFest at Midtown Park

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

2811 Travis

From the minds behind last year’s Houston Grilled Cheese Fest, BrunchFest is bringing bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and brunch dishes from local restaurants to Midtown Park for the ultimate Sunday Funday experience. In addition to the bottomless brunch, festival-goers can enjoy live music, games and more while selecting their choices for Best Bite, Best Sweet Treat and Best Savory Morsel. Tickets include bottomless food and drink sampling ($59 GA; $94 VIP with early entry at noon).