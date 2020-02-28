 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
National Kolache Day is Sunday, meaning you can score a free kolache at Kolache Shoppe Heights (while supplies last).EXPAND
National Kolache Day is Sunday, meaning you can score a free kolache at Kolache Shoppe Heights (while supplies last).
Photo by Carla Gomez

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Start Your Sunday with Free Kolache

Brooke Viggiano | February 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Go Texan Day at The Patio at The Pit Room


Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.


1205 Richmond

Celebrate all things Texan at The Patio at The Pit Room’s Go Texan Day fiesta, featuring BBQ, crawfish, specialty foods, drinks, raffle prizes, DJ music and fun stuff like cotton candy, face painting and photo ops with Pinecone the Chicken.

Leap Day Party at Eight Row Flint


Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight


1039 Yale

Eight Row Flint is celebrating the Leap Year with an ‘80s themed Leap Year Dance Party, complete with a DJ, ‘80s-inspired cocktails and neon everything.

National Kolache Day at Kolache Shoppe Heights


Sunday, 7 a.m. until supplies last


1031 Heights

The Heights location of the Houston institution will be celebrating National Kolache Day by serving up a complimentary kolache (varieties like sausage and cheese, peach, and cream cheese, regularly $1.65) to every patron who visits, while supplies last. Additionally, the first 50 people in line will get a $10 Kolache Shoppe gift card.

Memorial City Restaurant Weeks


Sunday (running all March long)

Memorial City is launching its its month-long campaign this Sunday, showcasing specially-curated lunches and dinners from top area restaurants, and with a portion of the price of each benefiting Memorial Hermann Foundation. Restaurants in the inaugural lineup include 024 Grille, Churrascos, Liberty Kitchen, Kuu, Perry’s Steakhouse and more.

BrunchFest at Midtown Park


Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.


2811 Travis

From the minds behind last year’s Houston Grilled Cheese Fest, BrunchFest is bringing bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and brunch dishes from local restaurants to Midtown Park for the ultimate Sunday Funday experience. In addition to the bottomless brunch, festival-goers can enjoy live music, games and more while selecting their choices for Best Bite, Best Sweet Treat and Best Savory Morsel. Tickets include bottomless food and drink sampling ($59 GA; $94 VIP with early entry at noon).

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >