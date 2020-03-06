Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Booze Can Sunday is Back

Riel's monthly Booze Can Sundays mix food, art and cocktails for one fun Sunday. Photo by Leah Walker Wilson Photography

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Memorial City Restaurant Weeks

All month long

Memorial City has launched its month-long Memorial City Restaurant Weeks campaign, showcasing specially-curated lunches and dinners from top area restaurants, with a portion of the price of each meal benefiting Memorial Hermann Foundation. Restaurants in the inaugural lineup include Kuu, Perry’s Steakhouse, Liebman’s, Liberty Kitchen and more, each offering prix fix lunch and/or dinner menus.

Crawfish Festival in the Heights

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

411 West 20th

The Heights Crawfish Festival is back, taking place in a lot near 20th and Ashland. Festival goers can expect live zydeco music, vendor booths with goods and local services, cold drinks and beer, and plenty of piping hot mudbugs along with other festival eats. Admission is free, with crawfish buckets available for advanced purchase for $20 (allowing you to skip the line for crawfish “bucks”). The event is rain-or-shine.

23rd Annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival at Griff’s

Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

3416 Roseland

The longtime Irish dive will kick-off St. Patrick's early, with 16 cook-off teams competing for honors in the Irish Stew, Chili, Chicken, Irish Open dish and Irish dessert competition; plu Snit Dog and Pony Show and Spin Cycle playing for your musical enjoyment. The event is free to attend.

Booze Can Sundays at Riel

Sunday, 3 p.m.

1927 Fairview

Riel will host the fifth installment of Booze Can Sundays — a monthly event where food, art and cocktails collide — in celebration of International Women’s Day, with James Beard-nominated guest chef Brittanny Anderson (Brenner Pass, Chairlift, and Metzger Bar & Butchery in Richmond, Virginia) and art curated by Donkeemom. A portion of proceeds will be given to the Houston Area Women's Center.

Saint Arnold Pup Crawl at Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

4501 Woodway

Saint Arnold will host its fifth annual Pup Crawl, helping to raise funds for local animal rescue BARC. Purchase your $30 ticket, then show up to the Arboretum to walk along the nature trail; along the way, there will be four stops with beer for you and water and other goodies for your pup. Food trucks and local vendors will also be on site. The event is rain-or-shine.