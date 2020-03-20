Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Excellent To-Go Options and Curbside Pick-Up

Katy Asiatown's Phat Eatery is one of the many establishments that could use your support right now.

With large gatherings banned and bars and restaurants not being fully operational at the time being, we’re doing it things a little differently this weekend, covering five fantastic to-go options from restaurants around town:

Takeaway or Delivery at Phat Eatery

23119 Chinatown Parkway, 832-913-6382

Sadly, Asiatown restaurants have been affected by false rumors surrounding COVID-19 for weeks now. Do your part by supporting your favorite spots, including this Malaysian street food kitchen. Call in an order for takeaway or find Phat Eatery on DoorDash, GrubHub and Seamless and you can dig into things like fiery lamb curry, roti canai, satay skewers and mango prawns.



To-Go Menu at Squable

632 West 19th, 832-834-7362

Having been burglarized earlier this week, Squable (which is up for a James Beard Best New Restaurant Award) could really use some local love right now. The modern neighborhood bistro offers gift cards that you can purchase to help out during this difficult time in the restaurant industry, and it’s started offering an excellent takeout menu with discounts on some of its most popular items, available for pick-ups daily from 5 to 10 p.m. The French cheeseburger — named our Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Burger — comes oozing with raclette cheese and served with a side of fries for just $14, and there will be eats from kale salad and vegetable pasta to fried chicken and yeast doughnuts, plus a special kids menu, too.

2327 Post Oak, 713–871–8883

5172 Buffalo Speedway, 822-767–1136

In addition to mile-high deli sandwiches packed with things like house-pickled corned beef and triple-smoked pastrami, soul-warming matzo ball soups, stuffed kishka and knish, and chicken schnitzel and Hungarian goulash, Kenny & Ziggy’s offers a variety of frozen food items that you can stock your freezer with. You’ll also find the cult favorite delicatessen on Favor, Postmates and DoorDash, and it has its own inhouse delivery service. New hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside Pick-up at The Burger Joint

2703 Montrose, 281-974-2889

2002 North Shepherd, 713-485-6734

Tasty burgers are just a phone call (and drive) away. Both locations will be offering curbside pick-up on juicy numbers including the fan-favorite Kimchi and Fire burgers, plus loaded hot dogs, chicken, mahi mahi and pulled pork sandwiches, hand-cut fries and onion rings, kids meals, shakes and more. At the Heights Location, all north facing spots along restaurant will be reserved for curbside pick-up. Call the restaurant to place orders (delivery options to come). At the Montrose location, customers should pull up on the back curb of the restaurant on California. Call in or place online for delivery through Favor. No cash transactions, you must pay over the phone or through the app.



Takeout Brunch (and more) at Field & Tides

705 East 11th, 713-861-6143

Chef Travis Lenig’s hot Heights will be offering its full menu (minus the raw food items) for takeout and pickup orders, as well as delivery to The Heights, Hunters Creek, Spring Valley, and Montrose. And that includes weekend brunch! Feast on chocolate chunk French toast, braised pork belly hash and buttermilk cheddar biscuits and gravy. As an added bonus, you can snag a $50 gift card after you place three orders with the restaurant (to be used for dine-in only once normal business operations are back in place). Brunch hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new daily hours will be weekdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.