Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: At-Home Grilling and Curbside Beer

With large gatherings banned and bars and restaurants not being fully operational at the time being, we’re doing it things a little differently this weekend, covering five fantastic to-go options from restaurants around town:

All-Day Menu and At-Home Cooking Packages at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1814 Washington

The steakhouse and butcher is offering an all-day menu available for curbside pickup and for orders over $100, complimentary delivery by a B&B Butchers manager if within a three-mile radius (call 713-862-1814), plus delivery on Favor and DoorDash. In addition to favorites like Chef Tommy’s bacon, carpet baggers on-the-half-shell, truffle butter burgers, rare cellar cuts and dry-aged steaks, guests can order take-home cooking packages. Try the Family Grilling Package ($225), including four center-cut filets, one pound of thick-cut bacon, four TX Wagyu hot dogs and four burger patties, one dry-aged ribeye and a six-pack of beer; or the Steak Dinner Kit for Two ($65), with choice of one uncooked steak per person, a Hardie’s Fresh Food produce box and one bottle of wine. Prepared packages include the B&B Steakhouse Dinner ($55/person), with a prepared appetizer, entrée, two sides and dessert.

Boxed Meals, Pick-Up and Delivery at Peli Peli

Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

5085 Westheimer, 110 Vintage Park, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 1201 Lake Woodlands

Online ordering is available at the Galleria, LaCenterra, Vintage Park and Woodlands locations of this South African kitchen. Snag $10 boxed meals, family-style a la carte trays, featuring things like chicken espetada, curried spaghetti squash, peri peri chicken, shrimp scampi, garlic green beans and South African rice. Kids items are available as well. Order online.

Curbside Food and Beer Pickup at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2000 Lyons

The Lone Star’s oldest craft brewery is offering a Food and Beer Curbside Menu, featuring six-packs or year-round and seasonal suds, eats from Amber Ale bratwurst and Mucho Meatcho pizza to Fire Emoji wings and soft pretzels with Santo queso, and special To-Go Combos featuring pizza and beer, burgers and beer, and whole chicken and beer packages. Call 713-686-9494 or order online for curbside pickup at its Beer Garden & Restaurant.

To-Go, Daily Specials, Family Nights and Home Cooking Kits at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

947 Gessner

State Fare’s upscale comfort food to-go options run the gamut from Texas Akaushi burgers and Oaxacan tortilla soup to seared salmon and H-Town hot fried chicken. There are also specials like Catfish & Fries Fish Fridays and Family Packages featuring apps, kids meals and burgers and sandwiches; or healthy eats like salads, poke bowls and vegan spaghetti; plus Home Cooking Kits featuring things like grill-your-own smoked pork and ribeyes, DIY Frito pie and pickle dip, and Southern homestyle CFS. Beer, wine, mimosas by the gallon, and margarita/bloody mary kits can be tacked on, too. All are available for curbside and delivery. Call 832-831-0950 for curbside pickup (or get delivery via GrubHub).

Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.)

1801 North Shepherd

After being closed for weeks, Tex-Mex haven Superica has officially re-opened for to-go orders, with takeout from sibling establishment and fried chicken and oyster house La Lucha available as well. Order out at Superica and you can dine on chips and chile con queso, buttery tacos de camarones, chicken and steak fajitas, mole enchiladas, and special family-sized entrees of house favorites. You can also hit up the La Lucha side of the menu to grub on fried bird and biscuits, fries with smoked oyster mayonnaise, and its Classic H-Town Pharmacy Burger. Call 713-955-3215 or order online.