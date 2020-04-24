Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Everything You Need for a Home Fiesta

With large gatherings banned and bars and restaurants not being fully operational at the time being, we’re doing things a little differently this weekend, covering five fantastic to-go options from restaurants around town:

Happy Hour at a’Bouzy

Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2300 Westheimer

Missing happy hour? The bubbly-popping restaurants offers cocktail and mimosa kits for $8 a pop, featuring all the ingredients to make some of its house favorite cocktail, including margaritas, rum punch and the classic old fashioned. If you’re looking to up your weekend brunch game, mimosa kits are $18 and include a bottle of sparkling wine and three fresh-squeezed juices. Pair the cocktails with eats from Cajun beer battered popcorn shrimp and seafood campechana to petite filet. Call 713-722-6899 to place your order between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius.

Pickup Window and Curbside To-Go at Alice Blue

Daily, 8 a.m. until sold at for curbside; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside to-go

250 West 19th

Hit the early morning to-go window at this neighborhood bistro to score pastries, scones, quiche, espresso drinks, mimosas and more. Beginning at 11 a.m., the kitchen will be open with a limited menu of bistro favorites in individual and select family meals, from bucatini bolognese and chicken pot pie to Canopy ranch casserole and double bacon cheeseburgers on a challah bun. Delivery platforms including Favor, Postmates and DoorDash also feature its classics in individual portions or in bulk portions that serve four people. Call 713-864-2050.

Family-Size Meals and Grab-N-Go Bodegas at Good Dog Houston

Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

903 Studewood, 1312 West Alabama

Both the Montrose and Heights locations continue to offer grab-n-go grocery items from Blakeslee’s Bodega in addition to Good Dog’s tasty menu of wieners, sandwiches and snacks, —from the bacon and jalapeño relish topped Ol’ Zapata dog on a buttery Slow Dough bun to holy smoked hot wings and fried pickles. Pickup some butter, apples, sugar, eggs and more along with your takeout order.

Home Fiesta Kits and Menu Classics at Molina’s Cantina

Daily, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

7901 Westheimer; 3801 Bellaire

The Tex-Mex kitchen has streamlined its to-go/delivery menu, offering a la carte bulk ordering options from menu classics to “Home Fiesta Kits.” Dig into family-sized enchilada packs with Mexican rice, refried beans, and chips and salsa, fajita and taco packs, and pork tamales by the dozen; or go for house favorites from Jose’s Dip and Rosita’s Pollo Poblano to Berly’s Burrito. Beer and wine are also available to-go, and guests can order it all online.

Curbside Pick-Up at Riel

Monday-Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m.

1927 Fairview

Boudin egg rolls, kimchi-spiked KFC chicken wings, mushroom empanada, pierogis, hanger steak, coconut ginger eggplant and crawfish pasta are all on the takeout menu at this no-passport-required neighborhood stunner from chef Ryan Lachaine. As are the heaven-sent butter burger sliders, which we can promise you want to partake in. For curbside pick-up, call at 832-831-9109 or order online (delivery available via DoorDash and Favor).