 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Monlina's Home Fiesta Kits will get the weekend off to a nice start.EXPAND
Monlina's Home Fiesta Kits will get the weekend off to a nice start.
Photo by Jenn Duncan

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Everything You Need for a Home Fiesta

Brooke Viggiano | April 24, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

With large gatherings banned and bars and restaurants not being fully operational at the time being, we’re doing things a little differently this weekend, covering five fantastic to-go options from restaurants around town:

Happy Hour at a’Bouzy


Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.


2300 Westheimer

Missing happy hour? The bubbly-popping restaurants offers cocktail and mimosa kits for $8 a pop, featuring all the ingredients to make some of its house favorite cocktail, including margaritas, rum punch and the classic old fashioned. If you’re looking to up your weekend brunch game, mimosa kits are $18 and include a bottle of sparkling wine and three fresh-squeezed juices. Pair the cocktails with eats from Cajun beer battered popcorn shrimp and seafood campechana to petite filet. Call 713-722-6899 to place your order between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius.

Pickup Window and Curbside To-Go at Alice Blue


Daily, 8 a.m. until sold at for curbside; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside to-go


250 West 19th

Hit the early morning to-go window at this neighborhood bistro to score pastries, scones, quiche, espresso drinks, mimosas and more. Beginning at 11 a.m., the kitchen will be open with a limited menu of bistro favorites in individual and select family meals, from bucatini bolognese and chicken pot pie to Canopy ranch casserole and double bacon cheeseburgers on a challah bun. Delivery platforms including Favor, Postmates and DoorDash also feature its classics in individual portions or in bulk portions that serve four people. Call 713-864-2050.

Family-Size Meals and Grab-N-Go Bodegas at Good Dog Houston


Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.


903 Studewood, 1312 West Alabama

Both the Montrose and Heights locations continue to offer grab-n-go grocery items from Blakeslee’s Bodega in addition to Good Dog’s tasty menu of wieners, sandwiches and snacks, —from the bacon and jalapeño relish topped Ol’ Zapata dog on a buttery Slow Dough bun to holy smoked hot wings and fried pickles. Pickup some butter, apples, sugar, eggs and more along with your takeout order.

Home Fiesta Kits and Menu Classics at Molina’s Cantina


Daily, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.


7901 Westheimer; 3801 Bellaire

The Tex-Mex kitchen has streamlined its to-go/delivery menu, offering a la carte bulk ordering options from menu classics to “Home Fiesta Kits.” Dig into family-sized enchilada packs with Mexican rice, refried beans, and chips and salsa, fajita and taco packs, and pork tamales by the dozen; or go for house favorites from Jose’s Dip and Rosita’s Pollo Poblano to Berly’s Burrito. Beer and wine are also available to-go, and guests can order it all online.

Curbside Pick-Up at Riel


Monday-Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m.


1927 Fairview

Boudin egg rolls, kimchi-spiked KFC chicken wings, mushroom empanada, pierogis, hanger steak, coconut ginger eggplant and crawfish pasta are all on the takeout menu at this no-passport-required neighborhood stunner from chef Ryan Lachaine. As are the heaven-sent butter burger sliders, which we can promise you want to partake in. For curbside pick-up, call at 832-831-9109 or order online (delivery available via DoorDash and Favor). 

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.