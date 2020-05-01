Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Dine Out or Take-Out

Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, and as of Friday, May 1, all restaurants can reopen with proper social distancing measures and 25-percent occupancy limits.

With some restaurants beginning to open back up and some continuing to go the takeout route, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.





Dine-In Service at 1751 Sea and Bar

Tuesday through Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.

191 Heights

Craving a (responsibly distanced) night out? The popular seafood bar will open its dining room to reservations-only, offering a limited 2 hours’ service window per table (and adhering to the 25-percent occupancy regulation and following the COVID-19 safety regulations as set out by the Texas Restaurant Association). Guests can dine from a limited menu featuring the raw bar, conserves and a selection of simply grilled dishes while taking advantage of the full bar and wine list. Reservations are available Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Dine-In and Takeout Service Candente

Wednesday through Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m.

4306 Yoakum

In addition to takeout service, this Tex-Mex joint will offer limited menus and limited service

capacity for dine in service beginning Friday, May 1, available by reservation only and with a limited 90-minute service window. Dig into a limited menu featuring fajitas, Tex Mex classics, nachos and queso, with full bar service including frozen and on rocks margaritas. Dine-in hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Dine-in guests can expect enhanced sanitization methods, social distancing and employee health screening each shift, per the TRA COVID-19 safety guidance.

Dine-in or Get Curbside Takeout at Coppa Osteria

Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

5210 Morningside

The Rice Village favorite will open its dining room, following safe social distancing guidelines, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, available by reservation only and with dining times limited to 90 minutes. Call 713-522-3535 to make reservations and you can be dining on spaghetti carbonara, scratchmade “carnissima” pizza, meatballs al forno, jumbo shrimp scampi and tiramisu. Coppa is following all recommendations by the State of Texas and CDC to ensure a safe and clean environment for its staff and customers, with staff being required to wear face coverings and gloves, sanitation stations throughout the restaurant and sanitizer on each table, and all of its tables spaced six feet apart. Takeout service is also available for delivery and curbside pickup, with online ordering and featuring pizza kits, daily family meals, pizzas and pastas, Punk’s fried chicken and more.

Dine-in Service and Takeout at King’s BierHaus

Daily, 4 to 9 p.m.

2044 East T C Jester (Heights) 828 FM646 West (League City)

Both locations of this fan-favorite biergarten will be open and operating with a limited menu for dine-in service, complying with the state’s orders to open at 25-percent capacity and requiring all employees to wear masks. In addition to its signature brats and schniztels the kitchen will continue introduce new specials and serve boiled crawfish and boiled shrimp every Friday and Saturday. Curbside and delivery options remain open as well, with online ordering available. Note: King’s Biergarten in Pearland will be closed until the end of May as it undergoes extensive renovations.

Curbside Pickup at MAD Houston

Daily, 4 to 8:30 p.m.

4444 Westheimer, Suite C180

The madly good Madrid-inspired hotspot has turned its burners back on, offering curbside service for to-go eats alongside sister establishment and Spanish fine dining spot, BCN Taste & Tradition. Now you can head to MAD over in the River Oaks District to pickup a combination of the two, with offerings including Spanish Ibérico ham with “pan con tomate”, Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas, Spanish cod fritters, fideos a la cazuela (Spanish noodles) and BCN’s grilled filet mignon with Grandma’s sauce. You can also add on its popular Gin & Tonics, available in kit form. Order online or call 281-888-2770 (phones open at noon) for curbside pickup, or get delivery via DoorDash.