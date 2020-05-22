Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Lodge-Style Bar Bites and To-Go Party Packs

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.





Dine-In, Happy Hour and Take-Out at Backstreet Cafe

1103 South Shepherd

Monday to Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The chic Third Coast style cafe has reopened its charming dining area for guests, offering limited seating and administering safety precautions such as employee temperature screenings, sanitation stations, disposable one-time-use menus and more. Guests are also asked to wear masks when they enter the restaurant and until they are seated at their table, and wear them again when they are leaving their table. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 713-521-2239. Diners can still order food for curbside pick-up (and Bloody Mark kits!) online or by calling 713-521-2239. Orders can also be delivered via Favor, Postmates, GrubHub and UberEats, and the restaurant offers direct delivery to the following areas for a $7 delivery fee: 77006, 77019, 77098, 77007, 77002, 77010, 77008 and 77009.

Lunch, Dinner and Weekend Brunch at Field & Tides

Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon-Tues 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wed-Thurs, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

705 E 11th

Field & Tides will be continuing its weekly to-go offerings and family pack meals for curbside pickup and takeout, as well as offering the regular menu items for upon availability. In addition, it has officially reopened its dining room and patio for dine-in service. Dine on pork belly deviled eggs, fried snapper collars, she crab soup, double-cut IPA pork chop and cracklin-crusted redfish; and don’t miss brunch items from lemon ricotta pancakes and the shrimp and grits bayou breakfast to pork belly hash and chocolate chunk French toast. Call 713-861-6143 for reservations or to order takeout.

Seated Dine-In Service and Bar Menu at Rainbow Lodge

Tuesday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2011 Ella

The rustic Houston institution has reopened the lodge and grounds for dining, respacing tables throughout the restaurant and rocking refreshed outdoor landscaping and a renovated bar. In addition to the new bar, there is a new bar menu from chef Mark Schmidt, with items including masala-spiced duck tenders, hot buttermilk chicken sliders, and cured pressed and crisped pork belly on Calabrian white bean stew; in addition to mainstays like the smoked duck gumbo and fried Texas quail bites with bourbon-bacon gravy. In order to avoid handing out lengthy, disposable wine lists, Rainbow Lodge has printed a QR code on all menus which guests can scan with their camera phone (no app needed) and be taken to the online wine list that will allow them to peruse it on their personal device. Make reservations online or call 713-861-8666.

Takeout Menu, Dine-In, Happy Hour and Jam & Toast Brunch at The Rustic

Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon-Thurs, 3 to 10 p.m.)

1836 Polk

This Rustic is continuing its takeout and delivery via Favor, available seven days a week. In addition, the spacious Downtown hangout is open for dine-in service, offering its signature menu items, plus specials like the daily happy hour (3 to 6 p.m.) and family-style Jam & Toast brunch service on Saturday and Sunday (noon to 3

Curbside Pickup Party Packs at UB Preserv

Thursday-Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1609 Westheimer

While some Underbelly Hospitality restaurants have reopened for dine-in service — including Georgia James and One Fifth Houston — the smaller UB Preserv will keep its dining room closed for the time being. Instead, it will be launching limited party pack meals, available for online ordering curbside beginning Friday, May 22. Get the Tanuki Time Happy Hour Snack Pack ($15, available Thursday-Saturday 3 to 5 p.m.), featuring smoked fish dip with “frytinis” and deep fried cheesy rice cakes with gochujang aioli; and add on a Tiki Bowl, also available curbside for food measure. Of try the Tour of Houston for Two ($85, Thursday-Saturday 3 to 8 p.m.), with a rotating menu that this weekend features crispy rice salad, boiled pork dumplings, thit kho gravy smothered pork chops and ca phe sua da carrot cake. For Sunday brunch, the Lil' Brunch Party ($75, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) feeds two, rocking boudin siu mai, green garlic dip with crudites, farmer's tomato salad, spiced lamb sausage brekky burritos, bacon sausage fried rice, and peanut butter and jelly dorayakis.