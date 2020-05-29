Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Journey Around the World at Brunch

Traveler’s Table had debuted a new brunch, and it will take you on a journey around the globe.

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

Takeout Burger Service at burger-chan

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to around 1 p.m.

5 Greenway Plaza

Not sure what to get for Friday lunch? Try an umami-packed burger from this Greenway Plaza food court spot, which is offering a special takeout menu available for outside pickup and delivery (within eight miles). Though it’s only open for breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, we still wanted to give the well deserving local favorite a shout-out. Build your own burger, starting with bun options from sweet sourdough to rye bread, then get single, double or triple five-ounce patties. Add-ons include cheeses, fried egg, bacon and seared spam, sambal mayo and thousand island, and freebies from lettuce and tomato to pickled jalapeños. You can also build-your-own veggie burger and hot dog. Don’t forget the side of tots. Orders can be placed online, and pickups can be made at the storefront counter outside or curbside (be sure to choose curbside and enter your car type in the “special instructions” section when ordering online.

Daily, 2 p.m. to midnight until further notice

1830 Westheimer Road

Guests can get their wine on at this Montrose favorite, being seated on a first-come-first-served basis, and by using a waitlist system when capacity is reached (you’ll get a text when your table is ready, and are invited to wait in the car or at a place off-site until then). The space will be closely monitored by a host and all staff will be wearing masks and gloves. Camerata's retail online marketplace will continue operations for customers who want to purchase items for takeaway; and Paulie’s casual Italian eatery is open for both dine-in and takeout, too.

Contact-free Curbside and Dine-In at Hungry’s

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday,10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2356 Rice; 14714 Memorial

Both the Rice Village and Memorial locations of this family-friendly spot have reopened for dine-in service alongside the continuing contact-free curbside pickup and free delivery. The extended concepts Upstairs Bar & Lounge and NextDoor Bar & Lounge will be open for seating as well. Safety measures include limited capacity, single-use menus, appropriate distance between tables and sanitation stations at the front door. The full menu will be available, with staples from gyros and wood-stone pizza to tuna poke and chicken-fried chicken.

Dine-In or Get Curbside at Kenny & Ziggy’s on Post Oak

Daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2327 Post Oak

Houston’s finest Jewish deli has reopened its Post Oak location dining room to a limited number of guests (the West U location off Buffalo Speedway location will remain closed until a later date). To dine in, reserve a seat online via the Yelp app (just search for Kenny & Ziggy’s and click “Join Waitlist,” fill out the information, and wait in your car until the the app notifies you that your table is ready. In the restaurant, guests will peruse menus — featuring K&Z’s sky-scraping triple decker sandwiches with house corned beef and pastrami, soul-warming matzo ball soup, breakfast, lunch and dinner plates, and shareable desserts — on their personal devices. Guests will also be asked to wear masks until they reach their table and maintain social distancing from other guests. Sanitation stations will be available upon entering the restaurant and in other parts of the restaurant, as well. Curbside takeout is also available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Around-the-World Brunch (Dine-In and Takeout) at Traveler’s Table

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,

520 Westheimer

Every weekend, the Traveler’s Table will offer its new Around-the-World brunch menu, available for both dine-in and takeout service. Carrying on Traveler’s Table’s nomadic, multicultural inspiration, dishes include Morning Churros with Mexican hot chocolate, cajeta and strawberry atole for dipping; Custard Lava French Toast with jackfruit crème anglaise and tropical fruit; Cajun Eggs Benedict with andouille sausage and Creole sofrito; Pork Belly Breakfast Bao with hoisin glaze and quail eggs; and Lebanese Manoush Flatbread topped with lamb sausage, za’atar and labneh spread. Don’t forget the brunch booze, including a Bloody Mary flight, featuring Creole, Mexican and Irish takes on the classic cocktail.