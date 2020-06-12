 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Over in the Heights, hand roll spot Hando is open for both dine-in and takeout.EXPAND
Over in the Heights, hand roll spot Hando is open for both dine-in and takeout.
Photo by Al Torres Photography

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Hand Roll On at Hando

Brooke Viggiano | June 12, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

Delivery, Dine-In and Brunch at B.B. Lemon on Washington


Friday-Saturday,11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.


1809 Washington

Along with curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash and Favor, B.B. Lemon is now serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch inside, on the covered patio and in its new cabanas with tables on the lawn. On Saturday, July 13, the restaurant will also be hosting a National Rosé Day Brunch with live music and rosé specials, plus brunch items from crawfish hash to banana pudding French toast.

Lunch, Dinner and Delivery at Blue Nile Ethiopian


Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.


3030 Audley

You’ll find real deal Ethiopian at this River Oaks spot. Which has been feeding the Houston community since 1994. That means you can dine on yebeg key wot—a spicy lamb stew in berbere sauce; chicken and fish tibs with garlic, onion and spices; stewed lentils and fresh tomato fit-fit; and kitfo—the most popular meal made of minced beef seasoned with Ethiopian spices and mitmita-spiced butter. Call 713-814-5101.

Dine-In, Takeout, and Daily Specials at Brasserie du Parc


Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (curbside and delivery); Dine-in Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Friday-Saturday


1440 Lamar

The downtown French dining destination has reopened for lunch, dinner and happy hour, but it will continue to offer delivery and curbside options for those who wish to dine at home, as well. Indulge in dishes such as ; and look out for daily special announcements on Facebook, from filet of sole, chocolate mousse and rosé for two to a family-style roast chicken dinner. Call 832-879-2802.

Takeout and Delivery at Green Seed Vegan


Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.


4320 Almeda

This black-owned vegan eatery is open for takeout and delivery seven days a week. Nosh on healthful, plant-based eats like panini with maple jerk garbanzo tempeh, portobello mushroom “cheesesteak,” buckwheat quinoa burgers and raw vegan tacos. You’ll find cold pressed raw juices, smoothies and immunity-boosting shots, too. Order online for pickup or get delivery via UberEats and Postmates.

Curbside, Delivery, and Dine-In at Hando


Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.


518 West 11th

In addition to continuing its curbside pickup, takeout and delivery through Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats, Hando has reopened its dining room (now at 75-percent capacity and following safe social distancing guidelines). The eatery specializes in hand rolls—also known as temaki, here served with toasted seaweed, warm rice and made to resemble uncut sushi rolls instead of the more traditional cone shape. Reservations to dine-in can be made online or by calling 713-393-7425; and to-go orders can be placed online as well.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.