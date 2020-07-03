Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate the Fourth With Fried Chicken, Fajitas and More

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

DIY Fourth of July Grill Pack at Fajitas A Go Go

Now through Wednesday, July 8

5404 Kirby

This takeout fajitas spot is offering a DIY Fourth of July Grill Pack with all of the ingredients to make its signature fajitas at home. Each order ($100) comes with two pounds of angus sirloin flap steak, one pound of shrimp and one pound of its signature boar sausage, all ready to throw on the grill; plus Go Go Seasoning, chips and queso, guacamole, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, flour tortillas, one liter of Fajitas A Go Go’s Margarita Agave Mix and a copy of “Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Cooked Perfection,” a cookbook which it was featured in along with other grill masters across America. The DIY Fourth of July Grill Pack is available for delivery or pickup through July 8.

July 4th Weekend Special at The Hay Merchant

Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

100 Westheimer

Recently reopened for safe social distancing dine-in service (and still offering takeout), the beer bar and kitchen will be offering a July 4th takeout special all weekend long. Score a shaved porchetta sandwich with sweet mustard remoulade slaw and tomato on Breadman cornmeal challah bun with fries for $13, available to-go with online ordering.

Fried Chicken Specials (Dine-In and To-Go) at Max’s Wine Dive

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday, 3 to 9 p.m.

4720 Washington, 214 Fairview

MAX’s Wine Dive will be celebrating National Fried Chicken Day and the upcoming Fourth of July holiday by offering specials on buckets of fried chicken and bottles of champagne from Saturday, July 4 to Monday, July 6. Available for both dine-in and takeout, get an eight-piece jalapeno-buttermilk marinated fried chicken and two sides for $45 (or $90 with Moet & Chandon Champagne and $199 with Dom Perignon). Side options include Max n Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, Collard Greens and Texas Toast, and chipotle honey or hot sauce and gluten-free fried chicken are all available upon request. Ave. Call 713-880-8737 (Washington) or 713-528-9200 (Montrose) to place to-go orders.

Dine-In, Takeout, and Delivery at Mikki’s Soul Food Cafe

Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

10500 West Bellfort, 9603 Broadway

Offering creative soul food at its two locations, this family-run, Black-owned café has been a Houston staple for two decades. Fill up on spot-on traditions from smothered oxtails and turkey necks to fried catfish and curry chicken, plus sides like candied yams, okra and tomatoes, Cajun corn and collard greens. Dine in, order online takeout for both the Pearland and Bellfort locations, or get delivery via DoorDash, UberEats, and GrubHub.

Fourth of July Picnic in the (Car) Park at Weights and Measures

Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.

2808 Caroline

W+M is setting up festive, socially distanced tables set up throughout its parking lot for a July 4th party in the (car) park. There will be an outdoor grill serving up all-American favorites from burgers, hot dogs and fried chicken to the eatery’s signature pizzas. Frozen drink machines will be pumping out the red, white and blue cocktails and guests can snag view of the Downtown fireworks. Those dining at home can also score a special To-Go Party Pack with fried chicken, corn on the cob, slaw and a fresh baked loaf of bread. Make reservations and to-go orders at 713-654-1970.