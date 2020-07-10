Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Poutine, Deli Dogs and More for Canada Day

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

Wine & BBQ: A Perfect Pairing at 13 Celsius

Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.

3000 Caroline

This Saturday, Feges BBQ will be popping up at 13 Celsius in Midtown, offering a one-stop shop for all things barbecue and bubbly. Score a Big Red Barbacoa Plate ($15) Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket BBQ Sandwich and Side ($12), Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket BBQ Loaded Potato ($11), or Ribs and Side ($12), with side options (a la carte for $3) including hatch chile and roasted corn cheese grits, braised collard greens, kale salad and pimento mac n' cheese. All items will be served hot and ready to eat with pickles and bbq sauce. No pre orders accepted. First come, first served (credit card only).

Vietnamese Eggroll and Spring Roll Pop-up at The Phoenix

Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.

1915 Westheimer

Downtown tunnel spot Cafe Basil will be bringing its Vietnamese eggrolls and spring rolls (grilled chicken or shrimp and pork) to The Phoenix for a special Friday pop-up. Enjoy them at the gastropub (which has added additional seating in the patio and parking lot) or take some to-go. Cost is $8 for four eggrolls or two spring rolls.

Takeout and Dine-In at Craft Burger

Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

712 Main

Support a Black-owned business and get a fantastic burger at Shannen Tune’s burger truck turned food hall spot (which also operates at a cloud kitchen in the Third Ward for delivery and pickup). The locally-sourced black angus burgers here are over-the-top good, fat and juicy with extra from brown sugar and chili-rubbed candied bacon to haystack fried onion straws, shaved black truffles, tomato jam, and smoked gouda. Add on loaded fries, beer-battered onion rings, lamb poutine, and a malted chocolate shake. Dine-in, order online for takeout, or get delivery via Uber, DoorDash, GrubHub or Favor.

Canada Day Specials at Riel

Friday and Saturday, 1 to 9 p.m.

1927 Fairview

Manitoba native and chef/co-owner Ryan Lachaine has extended the restaurant's Canada Day takeout specials to run through Saturday. Order Canadian specialties from poutine, deli dogs and pizza subs to tourtier pierogies and Nanaimo bars, alongside Riel’s regular menu items. Orders can be placed online or called in at 832-831-9109; and the dining room is also open at 50-percent capacity from 5 to 11 p.m. (reservations can be made on Resy).

Dine-In or Takeout at The Rustic Post Oak

Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1121 Uptown Park

The Rustic, which has its original Houston location Downtown, just opened its newest location at Post Oak earlier this week. Boasting 27,000 square feet, the restaurant and live music venue will offer its signature homestyle eats, tasty drinks and live entertainment (Thursday-Sunday), plus a locally sourced Texas prime steak program, an expanded wine list with 15 wines on tap, a variety of beer from local breweries and beyond, and a colossal tequila selection. In an effort to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, The Rustic has implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures in addition to following all capacity requirements and social distancing protocols. Those who prefer to stay home can order from the online takeout menu or get delivery via Favor and DoorDash. The Rustic Post Oak hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.