Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Black Restaurant Week and the Return of Schnitzel

King's Biergarten is back and it's got the schnitzel to prove it.

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.





Dine-In, To-Go and Black Restaurant Week at Fainmous BBQ

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or sold out (plus weekday hours, closed Sundays)

1201 Oliver

Run and owned by husband-and-wife team James and Karen Fain, you’ll find Tennessee style barbecue over at this Sawyer Yards pitroom. You can hit it Monday-Saturday to get your fill of hickory smoked ribs, pulled pork and smoked brisket; and during the last weekend of Houston Black Restaurant Week, you can also get specials like the One-Meat or Two-Meat Dinner Plates, with sides from baked beans to mac’ and cheese; vegetarian specials including bbq cauliflower and chickpea salad; and happy hour specials like smoked meat loaded fries and pineapple tea.

Takeout and Black Restaurant Week at The French Fry House

Friday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. (plus weekday hours, closed Sundays)

5740 S Wayside

Smothered French fries are the name of the game at this popular takeout Southside spot (there are a few tables to eat outside and delivery is available via DoorDash, too). During Houston Black Restaurant Week, the French Fry House Meal Deal gets you a small "GP Fries" (topped with chopped crispy chicken and garlic parmesan sauce) plus two deep fried NY-style cheesecake egg rolls with strawberry sauce and a beverage for $17. Regular menu highlights include Bayou Fries with shrimp and crawfish etouffee, Big Tex Fries with smoked brisket, beef sausage, bbq sauce and cheese, and fiery Buffalo Chicken Fries with buffalo chicken tenders, shredded cheese, ranch and bacon.

Dine-In, To-Go and Ice Cream Floats at FM Kitchen & Bar

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (plus weekday hours, closed Mondays)

1112 Shepherd

Not only is it super hot here in Houston, but Sunday happens to be National Ice Cream Day, making it a choice day for an ice cream float. FM Kitchen & Bar has the goods with $6 floats in flavors like Mexican Coke, Mexican Fanta and Saint Arnold’s Root Beer. Each are finished with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, available for both dine-in and takeout alongside eats from chili loaded tots and panko battered fried pickles to secret sauce topped burgers and Gulf shrimp and grits (and weekend brunch).

Dine-In, To-Go and Black Restaurant Week at Island1515 Kitchen & Rhum Bar

Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon to midnight (with weekday hours Tues-Thurs)

1515 Pease

Offering chill vibes and tropical flavors for both dine-in and to-go, this Downtown rhum bar is offering daily specials, brunch, happy hour and multi-course menus during Houston Black Restaurant Week in addition to its regular menu. Dine on specials like the loaded oxtail fries and jerk duck wings; or try the BRW menus ($25 for two courses, $35 for three) featuring choices from curry empanadas and creamy shrimp pasta to coconut curry braised oxtails and soca rum cake. Brunch features include oxtail and grits and chicken and waffles; while happy hour pairs rum cocktails with eats like the Tiki Tacos and Rhumboy Burger Melt. Delivery is available via DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmastes and UberEats.

Dine-In or Takeout at the newly renovated King’s Biergarten

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

1329 East Broadway

After closing just shy of its ninth anniversary in response to Covid-19, King’s Biergarten is now reopen, and owner and founder Hans Sitter and his crew have used the time off to renovate and reignite their passion the concept. The brand-new biergarten reflects a more modern German and American bier hall, with new offerings including King’s take on the classic Austrian wiener schnitzel alongside varieties featuring Tex-Mex, Cajun, bbq and pizza. Other new offerings include crawfish étouffée balls, Oktoberfest fries and more flavors of King’s mesquite smoked wings, plus an elevated bar program. The eatery will be open for dine-in and take out.