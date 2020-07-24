Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sip Tequila and Try an "At Home Happy Meal"

With restaurants beginning to open back up and many continuing to go the takeout route, this weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service, plus boozy options for National Tequila Day on Friday.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

National Tequila Day at The Original Ninfa’s

Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak

Dine-in customers can enjoy $1 Ninfaritas all day (regularly $9) at both the East End and Uptown locations this Friday, in honor of National Tequila Day. Happy hour is also available at both locations, and for those celebrating their love of tequila at home, Ninfa’s is offering Ninfarita carafes for $30, mango-habanero/skinny/spicy varieties for $40, and the Navigation margarita for $50 per carafe. Half gallons and gallons are also available.

Dine-In or To-Go National Tequila Day at Hugo’s

Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.

1600 Westheimer

Those dining in can enjoy half off Hugo’s famous “Greatest Margarita”, as well as Hugorita and El Tesoro Single Barrel Tequila Flights specials and a “Tequila & Tequila-paired Cocktail Menu” ($65), featuring a squash blossom quesadilla amuse bouche, choice of dishes from ceviche and duck carnitas to crispy fish tacos, and flan de queso for dessert. The regional Mexican haunt will also offer a “Tequila y Tacos Kit” takeout special ($85, feeds two) featuring four margaritas, guacamole, chips and salsa, shrimp cocktail, choice of chicken, skirt steak, carnitas or shrimp, fresh corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and tres leches. Call 713-524-7744.

Dine-In or To-Go National Tequila Day at Caracol

Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.

2200 Post Oak

The coastal Mexican eatery invites dine-in guests to sip on tequila this Friday, offering half-off the “Greatest Margarita,” Caracol Rita, Dobel Ranch Water and Paloma specials, and El Tesoro Single Barrel Tequila Flights. The eatery will also offer a multi-course Tequila Cocktail Menu ($65) with choices including raw tuna tostadas, pork taquitos, wood-roasted Gulf oysters, achiote-rubbed half chicken, wood-grilled, butterflied boneless fish and Mexican cinnamon and rice flan. Those dining at home can order a Tequila Dinner Kit for Two ($88), with four margaritas, guacamole, salsa and chips, shrimp and octopus cocktail, choice of entrees from bacon-wrapped shrimp to wood-roasted pork ribs, fresh housemade tortillas, rice and beans, and both flan de horchata and tres leches. Call 713-662-9996.

Dine-In, To-Go and National Wine and Cheese Day at Postino Wine Cafe

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

805 Pacific, 642 Yale St

Saturday is National Wine and Cheese Day, and buzzy wine Postino is a choice spot to celebrate. Hit the Heights or Montrose location to grab a seat on the patio and indulge in a glass or two (wines are $5 before 5 p.m. every day) alongside one of its signature cheese boards, featuring an artisan cheese trio, assorted nuts, quince jam and toasted bread for $15.50. Postino’s takeout menu also features a new “Food For The Crew” menu for those who prefer to celebrate at home. The Artisan Cheese Board that serves four to six people ($37) and can be paired with one the of "Lucky 7” wines on the rotating lineup for $15 per bottle.

“Happy Meals at Home” from Weights + Measures

Available Wednesday-Sunday

2808 Caroline

In addition to a full takeout menu and dine-in menus, the Midtown bakeshop, restaurant and bar has put together some fun “Happy Meals at Home” options, including a Burger Box ($30) with two wood-grilled cheeseburgers, housemade chips, pickles and cookies; Pints of Meatballs and Sauce ($18) with options to add in a fresh baguette or gnocchi; Dinner for Two ($35) featuring caesar salad, fettucini or gnocchi with meatballs and a slice of carrot cake; Assorted Bake Shop Box ($35) featuring ten assorted pastries; and Batch Cocktails To-Go. Call 713-654-1970 to order for curbside pickup or delivery to 77004, 77010 and 77006.