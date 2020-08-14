Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Experience Thai Flavors at the New East End Sensation, Street to Kitchen

With restaurants beginning to open back up and many continuing to go the takeout route, this weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service, including some Houston Restaurant Weeks options.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

Curbside HRW at The Annie Café & Bar

Friday-Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

1800 Post Oak

The revamped Houston classic is offering a three-course $45+ dinner menu, available for curbside pickup on Tuesday-Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. (or until 10 on Friday and Saturday), or for dine-in guests on Tuesday-Thursday. Dig into dishes such as shrimp cocktail and The Annie steak tartare, dover sole with lobster sauce, coffee crusted filet mignon, and desserts like flourless chocolate cake with chocolate coffee mousse and lemon curb cake with blueberry compote. Place reservations or order online.

Dine-In, Takeout, Brunch and HRW at Bistro Menil

Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (brunch Sat-Sun, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

1513 West Alabama

Bistro Menil just launched a new online ordering system to facilitate curbside and take out service, and dine-in service with online reservations is also available. Try its Houston Restaurant Weeks lunch ($20, two courses) or dinner ($45, three courses) menu to enjoy dishes such as wild mushroom and white truffle bisque, crisp duck confit with pink peppercorn butter and Tuscan lemon-almond torte; and tack on cocktails or featured wines by the quarter, half and full bottle.

HRW, Dine-in and To-Go at Phat Eatery

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

23119 Colonial

Phat Eatery is back for year two of Houston Restaurant Weeks, featuring a four-course dinner menu ($35) for dine-in or to-go. Start with roti canai flat bread and your choice of curry dip, followed by choices including satay, Kerabu prawn and spicy salt-and-pepper calamari. Next, go for beef rendang, chicken curry, coconut prawn or vegetable casserole and finish with on of the housemade ice creams or a Kaya pancake with rich, pandan coconut egg jam. Its full regular menu is also available all-day.

Delivery and Takeout at Street to Kitchen

Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m. (closed Sundays, open weekdays)

6501 Harrisburg

Billing itself as “unapologetically Thai,” this street food kitchen from chef Benchawan “G” Jabthong Painter recently opened in the East End. Painter, who spent time in kitchens at Theodore Rex and SaltAir, puts out real deal Thai flavors using local ingredients, with dishes from stir-fried Thai basil beef and medium-spiced Massaman curry to Thai fried chicken (a sell out already) and Gulf shrimp pad Thai. It’s currently open for takeout through a pickup window and delivery only, with plans to open for dine-in in the future. Call 713-428-1975 to arrange curbside pickup.

HRW Dine-In and To-Go at Tribute

Daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. (10 p.m. Friday-Saturday)

111 North Post Oak

Executive chef Neal Cox has crafted a $35, dine-in or to-go dinner of house favorites for Houston Restaurant Weeks, including smoked blue crab claws (a tribute to chef Michael Cordúa), wild salmon with crawfish hush puppies and bourbon pecan pie, housemade in its new Pie Shoppe at The Houstonian. Wine pairings selected by Sommelier Dat Le are an add-on at $25 and $35. The restaurant is currently open for open for lunch, weekend brunch and dinner dine-in service with reservation. Place an order by calling 713-685-6713, and drive through the hotel valet to pick up.