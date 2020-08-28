Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fried Chicken, BBQ and a Hot New Restaurant

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.

2206 Edwards

Feges BBQ and Holler Brewing are teaming up for a fun night over at the brewery. Dig into barbecue that pairs perfectly with brews, including a smoked heritage whole hog plate with pork fat cornbread, crackling, slaw and vinegar mustard sauce; barbacoa with elote salad and Big Red glaze; a smoked bologna sandwich with American cheese, mustard BBQ sauce, collard greens and pickles; and at smoked turkey and kale salad with cranberries, almonds and champagne vinaigrette.

Dine-In, Curbside and HRW at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Friday-Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HRW hours below)

1814 Washington

The New York style steakhouse and butcher shop’s HRW menu is a win, offering three courses for $45+ and with options like thick-cut bacon with crumbled blue cheese and truffle honey, crab-stuffed bacon-wrapped shrimp, filet au poivre, salmon in citrus beurre blanc and New York cheesecake (available for dine-in Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday or curbside pickup Tuesday-Sunday). Other takeout specials include wine and cocktails to-go, steak dinner kits for two, loaded picnic baskets, summer grilling packages and Surf & Turf Fridays.

Dine-In Reservations at the hot new Bludorn

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

807 Taft

Taking over the Pass & Provision space, this highly anticipated modern American restaurant comes from from husband-wife duo chef Aaron Bludorn and Victoria Pappas (of Houston’s Pappas family). Score a reservation and you can experience Bludorn’s French technique (he was formerly executive chef of the acclaimed Café Boulud) mashed with Gulf Coast tastes. Menu highlights include Gulf cioppino in spicy tomato broth, bacon-wrapped quail finished with rosemary and huckleberry, and made-to-order beignets from pastry chef Alejandra Salas, another alum of the Boulud empire.

Fried Chicken and Mint Juleps at Brennan’s (Courtyard)

Saturday and Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.

3300 Smith

Not only has Brennan’s introduced a new chef (Joey Chavez) and chef’s tasting menu, but the Creole restaurant is also ending the summer with a Creole-kissed Courtyard Combo. Guests can enjoy spicy fried chicken sandwiches (with spicy Creole sauce, Mardi Gras slaw, dill aioli, pickles and fries) and Mint Julep Snoballs, available at the Courtyard Bar and Courtyard only for $25.

"Month of Gr8 Giving” at The Union Kitchen

3452 Ella, 12538 Memorial, 23918 US-59, 9955 Barker Cypress, 9920 Gaston

Through the end of August, all five The Union Kitchen locations are offering a two-course lunch for $20 and a three-course dinner for $35, with a portion of proceeds from each meal sold benefiting Casa de Esperanza. The promotion is valid for dine-in and takeout orders. Guests also are encouraged to donate items for which Casa de Esperanza is currently in need, including diapers, baby wipes, baby food, toys, baby bottles and clothes for children three years of age and under.