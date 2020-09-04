Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Kolache, Juleps and HRW Brunch

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service, including Derby Day and Houston Restaurant Weeks options.

Dine-In, Takeout, and HRW (including Brunch) at Traveler’s Table

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Brunch Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

520 Westheimer

Take a trip around the globe for brunch or dinner with the HRW menu at this Montrose stunner. At dinner ($35 for three courses), start with choices like pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) or Peking-style duck gyozo before moving on to soft shell crab pad thai, butter chicken or beef cheek ravioli. Then finish with choices from mango lassi panna cotta to New Orleans bread pudding. Brunch ($20 for two courses) means you can dine on things like café sua da coffee cake, morning churros with Mexican hot chocolate and cajeta, Cajun eggs benedict and kimchi egg fried rice, plus add-on drinks including a bloody three ways. And Friday through Monday, guests can enjoy $25 select bottles of wine, bubbles, and mimosa carafes inside the restaurant or on the open-air patio.

International Bacon Day at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery



Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Snooze will celebrate International Bacon Day across all 43 of its locations (several of which can be found in Houston), combining bacon and charity while raising money for No Kid Hungry. Guests can enjoy three bacon-centric specials, including the Bacon It Easy cocktail with bacon-infused vodka, bacon crumble, Snooze sriracha and house bloody mix; a Habañero Pork Belly Grilled Cheese Benny with cider-braised habañero pork belly, cheddar, and jack cheese inside locally sourced brioche, griddled and topped with poached cage-free eggs, smoked cheddar hollandaise and Bacon But Different crumble; and Graceland Pancakes, buttermilk pancakes with caramelized raw sugar, bacon-whipped mascarpone, black peppercorn-infused Slopeside maple syrup, Tender Belly bacon crumble and candied pecans. The pancake kitchen will donate 100 percent of the bacon special proceeds to Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger.

Derby Day at Loch Bar

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

4444 Westheimer, Unit G110

In honor of the Kentucky Derby, the River Oaks District seafood tavern will be hosting Derby Day festivities with $9 Mint Juleps all day long. Guests reserve a seat inside or on the patio and sip on the classic cocktail while watching race (with coverage beginning at 1:30 CT and post time at approximately 6:01 p.m. CT).

Derby Day at Piggy's Kitchen & Bar

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3412 West Lamar

Piggy's will be having Derby fun all day, offering a Kentucky Hot Brown brunch special; traditional juleps from Woodford Reserve, frozen mint julep; a KenTiki Julep made with Jameson Black Barrel, Champagne, pineapple and lime syrups, and mint; $8 cocktail specials all day; and a Hat Contest.

Kolache Day at Revival Market

Sunday,

550 Heights

Kolache Day is back at this neighborhood favorite, and this time, co-owner Morgan Weber will be cooking up his grandmother’s kolaches, offering both sweet and savory options. Kolache will be sold only by the dozen or half-dozen. Call 713-880-8463 to order.