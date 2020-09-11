Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Returns of Old Favorites and a Mezcal Menu

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

Reopening of BCK

Friday 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (plus weekday hours Tuesday-Thursday)

933 Studewood

The next-level comfort food spot has reopened its dining room with an updated menu, plus the addition of Miss Mini Donuts, the Southern California-based doughnut concept from BCK co-owner Leslie Nguyen. Try out new menu items like wings by the dozen, taco plates and milkshakes in flavors like S’mores and Butterfinger; and pickup daily-made mini donuts in boxes of four, 25, 50 or 100 in varieties from Circus Animals and Cinnamon Sugar to Kit Kat, Oreo and Signature Pink. Weekend brunch is back (Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), as well.

Dine-In, Takeout and HRW (including vegan options) at Damian's Italian Cucina

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

3011 Smith

Consider a visit to this Midtown standby, which is currently offering a Houston Restaurant Weeks menu of Italian steakhouse classics. Start with heirloom tomato and buffalo mozzarella caprese or a silky lobster bisque, move on to entrees like the parmesan-crusted rainbow trout or Italian filet and spaghetti carbonara, and finish with a Texas peach tart or brownie and chocolate mousse number. There are also vegan options for each course. Call 713-522-0439.

New Menus and Reopening at Liberty Kitchen River Oaks and Memorial

Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

LK&O, 4224 San Felipe; LK at the Treehouse, 963 Bunker Hill Road

Houston-based hospitality group Culinary Khancepts have acquired Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette in River Oaks and Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse, reopening both concepts in the last few weeks. Along with a Houston Restaurant Weeks lunch and dinner menus, founding chef and culinary director Lance Fegen has debuted new menus. Dine on expanded cold bar selections from big-eye tuna poke to Gulf Coast sashimi, plus seafood pastas such as Pop’s Lobster & Mushroom Bolognese, Clams & Mussels Linguini and G-Town American Mac & Cheese made with bronzed shrimp and crab.

Mezcal Week at Superica

Friday-Tuesday (dinner only)

1801 North Shepherd

Mezcal Week is continuing its Mezcal Week celebrations (running now through Tuesday). Hit the Tex-Mex haunt for a mashup of mezcal cocktails and flights from Del Maguey, Banhez and Casamigos alongside a prix-fixe menu, all available for dine-in at dinner only. The three-course pairing menu ($30) features tuna tostada, pollo con mole enchilada and chocolate custard.

Dine-in or Takeout at The Toasted Coconut

Friday-Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

The island-style hangout (a sibling establishment to date night favorite Nobie’s) is now serving dinner and drinks on its covered patio and inside tables, in addition to takeout. Wash down pork dumplings, sweet and sour cauliflower and grandma-style spiced fried chicken with expertly crafted cocktails, from the rum and watermelon kissed Catchin’ Wrays to Panamanian white rum Hurricanes. Call 713-485-4775 for reservations or walk-in.