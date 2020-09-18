Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: UB Preserv Puts Its Spin on Chain Menu Classics

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

National Cheeseburger Day Special at FM Kitchen & Bar

Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1112 Shepherd

FM Kitchen and Bar is going to be offering $1 off its Cooper (bacon and queso), Green Chile Cheeseburger (poblano, Oaxaca cheese and chipotle aioli) and Texas Burger (bacon, fried egg, caramelized onion, cheddar and bbq sauce) all weekend long in celebration of Friday’s National Cheeseburger Day. In addition, the burger flipper is partnering with a local bakery, Bread Man Baking Co, using the bakery’s cult favorite brioche buns for all specialty burgers. Make a reservation or place an order online.

National Cheeseburger Day Happy Hour at Relish Restaurant & Bar

Friday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (daily 3 to 5:30 p.m.)

2810 Westheimer

On Friday, Relish is rolling out happy hour pricing on its house burger, offering extended happy hour pricing from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and then every day after from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Burger buffs can indulge in the Classic Burger — made with house-ground beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli, house pickles, crisp lettuce and beefsteak tomato on a toasted bun with hand cut fries — for $10 (regularly $15). Call 713-599-1960.

HRW and more at Batanga

Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

908 Congress

After being closed for the past few months, Batanga officially reopened for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeaway and delivery, earlier this week. Make a reservation for dine-in or order to-go to enjoy house favorites from Colombian-style beef empanada and seared fish tacos to crispy calamari and loaded paella. Or try the three-course HRW dinner menu ($35), which features bacon-wrapped dates, mushroom croquettes, citrus roasted snapper, tres leches and more.

Chain of Fools at UB Preserv

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m.

1609 Westheimer

Before returning to its regular programming exploring the cultures of Houston’s food scene, popular Montrose kitchen UB Preserv will host one last weekly pop-up menu. Chef de cuisine Nick Wong, sous chef Aidan Chavira-Farris and the team are cooking their favorite dishes from chain restaurants, with highlights including the OG Salad and Breadstix, Bloomin’ Awesome, Cheddar Cove Biscuits, Shenanigans Monte Cristo and Baby Back Ribs. Order online for takeout/delivery or make reservations to dine in.

Sunday Brunch at The Raven Grill

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1916 Bissonnet

The longtime neighborhood favorite has brought back its dine-in Sunday brunch, with offerings from migas and quiche of the day to chicken fried steak and Monte Cristo sandwiches (curbside service is also available for brunch items). The kitchen is also open evenings for dine-in and curbside from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays as we it continues to inch back towards its regular schedule.