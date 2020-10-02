Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tacos, BBQ and an All-New Sunday Brunch

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

8865 Six Pines

Though it’s been closed since the start of the pandemic, Goode Co. Barbecue Woodlands will open for two pop-up events this weekend. Guests can enjoy a limited menu of Goode Co. classics, including brisket, turkey and Czech sausage by-the-pound; sides such as smoked chicken collard greens, white cheddar mac ‘n cheese, potato salad and cole slaw; loaves of jalapeño cheese bread; chocolate chip cookies and the world-famous Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie. A selection of beverages will also be available (by the gallon), from strawberry lemonade to spiked bourbon maple shakes. Orders must be placed in advance online.

Dine-In Service at Julep

Fridays and Saturdays, 4 to 11 p.m.

1919 Washington

Alba Huerta is slowly opening her charming Southern cocktail bar to the public after being re-permitted as a restaurant. For the next few weeks, the drink menu will be identical to the Julep to Go truck menu and a special food menu will be available for dine-in, from lobster rolls and pimento cheese and crackers to oysters by the half-dozen. Glass and wood dividers have been installed between each booth to block airflow between parties, and masks are required when guests aren’t seated. Reservations can be made at hello@julephouston.com. The Julep To Go truck is also open and available for delivery and catering from 3 to 10 p.m. daily anywhere within the Beltway. The popular Julep Frozen Pops—available for both dine-in and delivery/catering—now come in six flavors: Apricot Bellini, Mint Julep, Cherry Bounce Sour, Strawberry Margarita, Hurricane and Old Fashioned.

Dining Room, Patio and To-Go Service at Tacos A Go Go

Hours vary by location

Multiple locations

The local Tex-Mex taqueria has officially reopened the dining rooms at its Cinco Ranch, T.C. Jester and White Oak (with its Midtown location following this week). Patio dining and takeout service will also continue. In addition, this weekend Tacos A Go Go will offer $2 house margaritas on Sunday to National Taco Day (the offer is available with the purchase of any taco all-day for dine-in and takeout).

Reopening at Xochi

Wednesday-Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1777 Walker

After being shut down since the Covid-19 pandemic mandated restaurant closures, the Oaxaca-inspired stunner from chef Hugo Ortega and restaurateur Tracy Vaught, reopened for business as of Thursday, October 1. That means happy hour, dinner and its famous Sunday brunch service are all back this weekend. The menu will be pared down, but still includes longtime favorites like the Ostiones de Jujo (wood-roasted oysters), Molotes de Xoxocotlan (oval masa cakes filled with potato and chorizo); Barbacoa de Res de Zaachila (grilled rolled skirt steak) and Camarones Istmeños (sautéed shrimp with chile de ajo, creamy corn and rice); among others. Xochi will be seating maximum 75 percent of capacity and tables will be spaced six feet apart, and guests are asked to please wear masks when not seated at a table. Diners can also order food for curbside pick-up by ordering online or by calling 713-400-3330; and the restaurant is offering direct delivery within five miles of the restaurant (or via UberEats, Grubhub, Doordash and Favor).

All-new Sunday Brunch and Sunday Dinner at The Annie Café & Bar

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1800 Post Oak

The Annie Café & Bar is launching an all-new Sunday brunch menu this weekend, offering every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featuring live music, brunch and cocktails inside or on the patio. Dine on indulgent dishes like churritos with Vietnamese cocoa coffee syrup, house smoked salmon with creamy egg salad, trout caviar and a toasted bagel, and chicken-fried prime rib and eggs with white grit gravy. The restaurant will also now be open for dinner on Sundays, rocking its popular nightly special of Fried Chicken and Scratch Biscuits.