Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Things To Do |

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Takeout From New Ghost Concept Phat Kitchen

Brooke Viggiano | November 13, 2020 | 4:00am
Curry laksa is just one of the items up for grabs at new in-the-loop ghost concept, Phat Kitchen.EXPAND
Curry laksa is just one of the items up for grabs at new in-the-loop ghost concept, Phat Kitchen.
Photo by Chuck Cook
This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

Takeout Eats at Phat Kitchen


Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.


2616 Blodgett

Phat Eatery’s Alex Au-Yeung has officially expanded inside the Loop with the launch of brand-new ghost concept Phat Kitchen, operating out of a cloud kitchen in Blodgett Food Hall. The new concept will serve a selection of Phat Eatery’s most popular menu items, including flaky house roti canai, beef rendang, chicken curry, curry laksa and the restaurant’s newest feature: dim sum. In addition to the Malaysian offerings, the kitchen will also introduce items for Yelo, the up-and-coming artisan banh mi shop that Au-Yeung is opening with chef and former Houston Presser Cuc Lam as executive chef. Lam debuts creative interpretations of classics, such as the Pho-rench Dip, a banh mi twist on a French Dip, and a shrimp spring roll based on Au-Yeung’s mango-papaya salad. Vietnamese coffee and creative ice creams by the pint are also available.

Fall Menu at Café Poêtes


Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.


122 West Gray

Fall is in the air at Café Poêtes, which has unveiled a new seasonal three-course menu ($58 per person) that includes a welcome cocktail, appetizer, entrée and dessert. Guests will be greeted with a Kir Royal, made with Champagne Violette, and served in a vintage etched glass before the courses, with choices from foie gras au torchon and briochette escargots to beef bourguignon, salmon brioche and chocolate tarte with fresh pastry crème.

Dine-in at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House


Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m.


113 6th, San Leon

Now open in San Leon, this fully-renovated waterfront restaurant looks out on the Houston Ship Channel, offering a relaxed vibe and seafood-forward menu with executive chef Joe Cervantez at the helm. Enjoy chimichurri redfish on-the-half-shell, hot blooded sriracha and habanero oysters, cornmeal crusted snapper, and cowboy ribeye “Oscar” with blue crab au gratin potatoes next to cocktails created by Ladies of Libation gurus Laurie Sheddan Harvey and Kris Sowell. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with kids and bar menus available.

Saint Arnold Beer Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar


Friday-Sunday


947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk

State Fare  is collaborating with Saint Arnold Brewing Company to host a weeklong beer dinner, featuring four courses and pairs (plus swag) for $50++ per person. Enjoy dishes such as crispy skin duck with ancho honey BBQ, filet and grilled shrimp paired with polenta, and pumpkin pie surprise. The fixed menu is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity  Reservations are encouraged.

Outdoor Cheese Tasting with Curd Culture at We Olive & Wine Bar


Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m.


249 West 19th

We Olive & Wine Bar and Curd Culture are teaming up for an al fresco cheese tasting at We Olive’s new outdoor seating area, The 19th Street Wine Garden. The fun starts a guided olive oil tasting, followed by food and cheese pairings as well as a list of recommended wines (available for purchase). Ticket holders will also enjoy 15 percent off the purchase of any olive oils, balsamic vinegar or other retail products (wine purchases of six or more bottles get a 10 percent discount and a 15 percent discount is applied for purchases of twelve or more bottles). Tables of four or six can be reserved for $180 and $270.  

Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

