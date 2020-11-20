Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Twisted Grilled Cheese Goes Brick-and-Mortar

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in and takeout options.

Fall-Winter Menu at Bludorn

Friday-Saturday, 5-10pm

807 Taft

Guests of Bludorn can enjoy a selection of new, fall-winter menu additions now through the end of December. Celebrating autumn’s bounty, notable dishes include Foie Gras with apple, brioche doughnut and hazelnut; 5-Seed Crust Ora Salmon, served with smoked eggplant and caponata; and White Truffle Risotto with parmesan. In addition to the new seasonal lineup, Bludorn will offer a truffle experience as an accompaniment to any dish.

The Return of La Table

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. (bar until 11 p.m.)

1800 Post Oak

After closing its doors back in March due to the pandemic, La Table has officially returned to the restaurant scene with a refreshed concept, relaxed environment, new menu and newly redesigned outdoor patio. The refreshed French-inspired menu focuses on the finest-quality seasonal ingredients from local artisans, ranchers and producers, with highlights including French Onion Soup with braised beef shank, caramelized onions and gruyère croûton; Red Snapper with shrimp, fennel, peppers, picholine olives, saffron broth and rouille; Fried Heritage Chicken à l’Anglaise served with creamed spinach, mushrooms and sauce supreme; and Dulce De Leche Pot de Crème.The entire menu will also be available for to-go orders. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5 to 10 p.m. (with the bar open until 11).

Opening of Twisted Grilled Cheese

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5555 Washington

Popular food truck and grilled cheese purveyor Twisted Grilled Cheese will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location this Saturday (with its food trucks still parked at favorite stops including Power Center Food Truck Park, Galleria Food Truck Park, and Foodie Trucks Park in Katy). The new location will feature 2,300 square feet, plus a spacious 800-square-foot patio on which to enjoy its menu of gourmet sandwiches, from the Smokehouse Brisket and Truffle Mushroom to the Halal Philly Grilled Chicken and Tarragon Lobster, plus next-level sides, desserts and playful cocktails. Operating hours will be Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

1618 Westheimer

Montrose Cheese & Wine will be throwing an après-ski-style party on the patio with Raclette cheese as the star of the show. Guests can purchase plates, featuring the melty cheese, potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices, for $18 ($22 with charcuterie).

Drinkin’ with Dusty Fall Beers Zoom

Sunday, 1 to 2 p.m.

The latest installment of Drinking with Dusty, featuring Hay Merchant general manager Dusty Brittain, will feature fall brews straight from the Hay Merchant cellar. The virtual drinking session will work through a 12-ounce 2014 Avery Rumpkin, 12-ounce Prairie Bible Belt and 9.3-ounce 2012 J.W. Lee Port Barrel Aged Harvest. Ticekts are $60 with Hay Merchant sous chef Lucas McKinney's housemade turkey jerky. Pick up your beers at Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, on Saturday, November 21 between noon and 5 p.m.