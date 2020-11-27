Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Black Friday Brunch and Friendsgiving To-Go

Check out this weekend's tastiest culinary happenings:



Black Friday Specials

Friday

From Black Friday brunches featuring things like biscuits and gravy and turkey, dressing and cranberry pizza to gift card specials and boozy discounts, check out our Black Friday Dining Guide for the best post-Thanksgiving food and drink deals in Houston.



Small Business Saturday Brunch at Upper Kirby Bistro

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2736 Virginia

The black-owned bistro invites locals to participate in small business Saturday with an enticing brunch special — enjoy a refreshing mimosa carafe paired with country fried chicken and waffles, topped with peach butter and fresh berries for $25.

Ten-Year Anniversary at No Label Brewing Co.

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

5351 1st St, Katy

No Label is turning ten, throwing an all-day celebration will feature live music, axe throwing, Santa Claus, more than 24 beers on-tap and the release of three commemorative beers from new head brewer Ryan Traylor, who joined the brewery in August. Admission is free and No Label will be offering ten “VIP For Life” beer packages for $1,000 each (owners can score one free beer at the brewery every day for the rest of their lives).

Friendsgiving Brunch at UB Preserv

Sunday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (also available for takeout)

1609 Westheimer,

UB Preserv will host two seatings for its second annual Friendsgiving Brunch, which is also available to-go this year. Make a reservation to dine on eats from smoked fish dip, wok fried green beans and everything scallion pancakes to oyster sauce rubbed brisket, stuffing fried rice and five spice apple honey cake. Cost is $45 for the family-style menu (children under 5 free).

Dine-In at King Ranch Texas Kitchen

Daily

1605 Post Oak

The Tilman Fertitta Family has partnered with owners of the historic King Ranch in South Texas to open their first-ever branded restaurant. King Ranch Texas Kitchen is now open daily, offering Texas-style eats from achiote-rubbed pork street tacos and shrimp stuffed jalapeños to Wagyu surf and turf. Hours begin at 3 p.m. through November 30, with lunch and weekend brunch beginning at 11 a.m. starting in December. Happy Hour is also available in the 1853 Bar and patio area Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.