Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Santa Brunch and an After Hours Tacky Christmas

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Brunch and Photos with Santa at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1814 Washington

Santa Claus is coming to B&B this Saturday, taking pictures with patrons as they enjoy a tasty prix-fixe menu and fun extras from hot chocolate and cider bars to cookie decorating kits and gifts for the kiddos. The cost is $45 for children and $65 for adults, which includes the brunch prix-fixe and photos, along with a complimentary mimosa or bellini for adults, but excludes tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by call 713-862-1814 or on OpenTable.

Repeal Day “Party” at Reserve 101

Saturday, 6 to 11 p.m. (flights offered from 6 to 9)

1201 Caroline

Limited tickets will be available for Reserve 101’s curated Buffalo Trace Distillery flights, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Roaring Twenties. Snag one for $60 and you’ll get a taste of E.H. Taylor, Elmer T Lee and more, plus a raffle ticket and the chance to try some special offerings on the house. There will also be a costume contest with the best dressed winning a prize from one the oldest distillery in the states and a $100 spending card for your tab.

After-Hours Tacky Christmas Party at B.B. Lemon

Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight

1809 Washington

B.B. Lemon invites guests for a

of food and drink specials, DJ holiday tunes on its patio and its very own Bad Santa. Holiday garb or tacky Christmas sweaters are encouraged and there will be a "best dressed" contest with prizes. The kitchen will stay open until 11 p.m. and Bad Santa will be stopping by from 8 to 10. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 713-554-1809 or on OpenTable.

Debut of the Rice Village Farmers Market

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beautique and Mecox

Rice Village is launching its inaugural Farmers Market this weekend (and running the market on the first and third Sunday of the month going forward). Located in the parking lot near Beautique and Mecox, the open-air market will feature 40+ vendors ranging from family-owned farms, to artisan chocolate to zero-waste home essentials. Vendors and guests alike are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing practices.

A Very Annie Christmas Spectacular at The Annie

Sunday, Seatings at 5 and 8 p.m.

1800 Post Oak

For its December Supper Club, The Annie will put on "A Very Annie Christmas Spectacular" dinner and show, featuring live musical entertainment by The Richard Brown Band and a three -course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande. Tickets are $150 per person and include the three-course prix-fixe meal and the show. Reservations with a credit card are required by calling 713-804-1800. The eatery will also be hosting Brunch and Photos with Santa that morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.