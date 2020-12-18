Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Try a Deshaun Watson-Approved Cheesesteak

 
Brooke Viggiano | December 18, 2020 | 4:30am
Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks, Hoagies & Grill just opened its first Texas location with Texans QB Deshaun Watson just this week.
Photo by Charles Rostamloo
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Cheesesteaks and more at Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks, Hoagies & Grill


Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.


8057 Kirby

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson approves these cheesesteaks, as he helped open Lefty’s first Texas location in Houston just half a mile from NRG Stadium earlier this week. Get a first taste of Lefty’s cheesesteaks, made with USDA Choice ribeye on a soft white hoagie bun and including the bestselling original Cheese Steak with grilled onions, white American/Swiss blended cheese and cherry peppers; and outrageous menu items like the Southpaw (topped with cheese sauce and crushed Hot Cheetos), the Italian Stallion (featuring pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni) and everything from burgers and fried chicken sandwiches to cheese steak and corned beef egg rolls. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Shop Local at Urban Harvest Farmers Market


Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon


2752 Buffalo Speedway

At this weekend’s Saturday market, Urban Harvest Farmers Market will be wrapping curated gift baskets. Shoppers who choose a minimum of three items will be given a complimentary gift basket by Urban Harvest to be wrapped on site. Urban Harvest has even compiled a gift guide with items from featured vendors to give shoppers an idea of everything the market has to offer, from olive oil to citrus to cookies, ginger beer holiday sets, barrel-aged honey and more.

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine


Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.


1618 Westheimer

Montrose Cheese & Wine will be throwing an après-ski-style party on the patio with Raclette cheese as the star of the show. Guests can purchase plates, featuring the melty cheese, potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices, for $18 ($22 with charcuterie). 

Santa Brunch at Bloom & Bee


Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.


1600 West Loop South

Bloom & Bee’s Brunch with Santa will feature live holiday entertainment, a holiday-themed three-course menu and desserts, and an appearance from Mr. Claus and his elf. Cost is $65/person and $35/child under age 12. Call 346-227-5139. 

Support Houston Pub Crawl with Saint Arnold Brewing Company


Through Sunday

Saint A is hosting the Texas Winter Ale edition of its Support Houston Pub Crawl now through Sunday, December 21. Pick up a punch card at the brewery (or simply print one out online) and head to bars including Wicklow Heights, Little Woodrow’s Rice Village, Under the Volcano, Hopdoddy Rice Village, Kirby Ice House, Christian's Tailgate West U, On the Kirb, Marquis II, Woodshed Smokehouse, The Cellar Bar, Armadillo Palace and Revelry on Richmond. You'll only need to hit seven on the stops to earn your pint glass (though feel free to hit as many as you please), available for pickup at Saint Arnold with your filled out punch card through December 27.

Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

