Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Brunch Your Way Into the New Year

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

New Year’s Day and Weekend Brunch at Backstreet Cafe

Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (plus weekend brunch)

1103 South Shepherd

Backstreet will be serving its à la carte brunch menu, plus black-eyed peas to bring prosperity in the New Year. Dine on skirt steak and eggs, spaghetti carbonara, brioche french toast and more alongside one of the best Bloody Marys in town. Call 713-521-2239 for reservations or order eats to-go online. Weekend brunch also runs Saturday and Sunday.

New Year’s Day and Weekend Brunch at Common Bond

Friday - Sunday, open to 4 p.m.

449 West 19th, 2278 West Holcombe, 1706 Westheimer, 1700 City Plaza

Common Bond is kicking off 2021 with a weekend of brunch and mimosa specials, running at the Montrose, Heights, CityPlace Spring or Medical Center locations. Choose from house favorites like the crispy pork hash, fried chicken and biscuits, lox tartine, and tamale benedict, and add on $10 mimosa carafes available in traditional, hibiscus or mango made with Common Bond’s house Prosecco.

DAOU Vineyards Wine Dinner at Liberty Kitchen

All weekend long

4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill

Liberty Kitchen is hosting its first wine dinner series now through Sunday, January 10. The four-course dinner option is $75 and will be paired with wine from DAOU Vineyards. Dine on jumbo prawn with citrus mint relish and lemongrass sorbet; seared duck with crispy chicharron, foie mousse and wild berry reduction; petite stuffed filet with oyster stuffing, beurre rouge and shaved asparagus; and Nutella mousse with a vanilla bean tuile. The wine dinner will be available for all diners at both the River Oaks and Memorial locations. Reservations recommended but not required.

New Year’s Weekend Brunch at The Original Ninfa’s

Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak

Both Original Ninfa’s locations will be rocking New Year’s brunch all weekend long, with specials including $10 pomegranate rum spritz cocktails and $12 bowls of red chile pork posole, a traditional Mexican hangover cure.

Anti-Resolution Special at Pluckers Wing Bar

All weekend long

Pluckers Wing Bar has brought back its anti-resolution special, running Friday, January 1 through Thursday, January 7, 2021. Guests choose from half-priced desserts, or order salads at a $1 upcharge on salads when dining-in at the restaurant. The extra dollar will be donated to Breakthrough Central Texas.