Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Score Half-Off Eats at the New Coreanos

Get 50 percent off the OG Burrito and more at the grand opening of the new Coreanos this Saturday.

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:



Dine-In and To-Go at The Bagel Shop Bakery (Bellaire)

Daily, 6am-4pm

5422 Bellaire

Popular Meyerland breakfast stop The Bagel Shop has officially opened another location, this time over in Bellaire, withpatio seating, a counter-style coffee bar with an espresso machine and pastries, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, deli favorites and grab-and-go items. Food Network Star chef Roshni Gurnani will helm the kitchen as executive chef, with chef Adriana Soto as the kitchen supervisor. Pop in for old favorites from whitefish salad and tuna fish salad to all the bagels, or try new items like the Falafel Burger, Elvis Schmelvish bagel sandwich and Deep Fried Blintzes.

UPDATE: This event has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 16.

Grand Opening and Southern Smoke Fundraiser at Juiceland (Bellaire)

Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

5103 Bellaire, Suite 135

This Saturday, JuiceLand will celebrate the grand opening of its sixth Houston location by donating 100 percent of its sales made at the new Bellaire shop to Southern Smoke Foundation, the Texas-based charity that provides assistance for those in the food and beverage community across the nation. Guests can also expect raffle prizes and free fanny packs accompanied by a purchase of a juice, smoothie or bowl.

Grand Opening of Coreanos (Spring)

Saturday, 2 p.m. to midnight

6880 Louetta

The popular Mexican-Asian food truck Coreanos will be celebrating the grand opening of its Spring location, by offering patrons 50 percent off its entire menu. Choose from favorites like the OG Burrito, made with Korean marinated bulgogi loaded with crispy fries, cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi, cabbage and spicy mayo; or the Kimcheese Fries, topped with choices from bulgogi and Korean-style chicken to sautéed tofu.

Virtual Cooking Class: Baking Biscuits with Victoria

Saturday, 1 to 2 p.m.

Underbelly Hospitality pastry director Victoria Dearmond will be hosting a “Baking Biscuits with Victoria” virtual cooking class on Saturday. Class kits ($45) complete with all the ingredients to bake ten of Blacksmith and Hay Merchant’s famed biscuits, plus fresh lemon curd using local Meyer lemons. Add-ons from mimosa pitchers to bacon sausage are available. Kits can be picked up on Friday, January 8 between noon and 5 p.m. at 1100 Westheimer.

Dine-In Caviar Service at Uchi

Daily

904 Westheimer

Uchi has partnered with Caviar Co., a San Francisco-based company specializing in remarkable caviar collections, to introduce a caviar service to its dine-in menu. Indulge in nutty and buttery Royal White Sturgeon, cheesy and grassy Golden Osetra, and delicate Kaluga. The caviar service is available separately, or in a flight, paired with your choice of Krug Champagne or Kirinzan Kagayaki Sake.