Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bocca Italian Kitchen and Lupo Pizzeria Open with Chef Justin Turner

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Grand Opening of Bocca Italian Kitchen and Lupo Pizzeria

Friday

250 Assay

Newly minted hospitality group Gastropub Productions is officially opening the doors of its first two concepts this weekend, Bocca Italian Kitchen and Lupo Pizzeria. Located at Redemption Square within Generation Park, the concepts feature award-winning chef and director of hospitality Justin Turner at the helm (former Bernie’s Burger Bus chef-owner and a Food Network Chopped champion). The seasonal Italian kitchen Bocca offerings classics from small plate octopus to osso-bucco and linguini and clams; while Lupo is Turner’s take on an American pizzeria, with New York-style pies straight from a wood-fired oven and featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

One-Year Anniversary at Sticky's Chicken

Saturday-Sunday

2313 Edwards

This weekend, Sticky’s Chicken will celebrate its one-year anniversary by offering customers two free wings with each order, available on Saturday and Sunday, January 16-17. Guests can choose from the OG (original Sticky's), Asian Tings, SLAB (Spicy Loud and Bangin'), Smoked Shallot or Plain wings.

The Market at the District (River Oaks District)

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4444 Westheimer

This weekend, River Oaks District will launch its The Market at the District, an upscale outdoor farmers market experience that will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Sunday each month. Hit it to find 20 of Houston’s finest local farms, artisans and vendors offering fresh fare, provisions and new items, from produce and scratchmade condiments to baked goods and refreshments.

Hot Topic’s First Annual Chili Cook-Off at Holler Brewing Co.

Sunday, noon

2206 Edwards

Chili fanatics are welcome to join the fun at Hop Topic’s first annual Chili Cook-Off held at Holler Brewing Co., with doors opening at 11 a.m. and the event beginning at noon. Early bird tickets are $15 and include unlimited chili samples, a swag bag and a token for judging.

Virtual Cooking for Kids with Underbelly Hospitality’s Nick Fine

Sunday, 4 p.m.

Underbelly Hospitality culinary director Nick Fine will teach kids of all ages to cook in UH’s next installment of Virtual Cooking for Kids: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” The $55 class kit serves four and includes all the ingredients to prepare veggies and ranch, garlic bread, pasta and meatballs, and cannoli. Pick up your kit on January 16 between noon and 5 p.m. at 1100 Westheimer.