Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Pop-Up Night Market and Good Vibes Burgers

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Try the New Good Vibes Burgers & Brews

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1329 East Broadway

A new burger spot opened its doors in the old King's Biergarten space in Pearland a few weeks back. Good Vibes Burgers & Brews comes from owner and executive chef Eric Nelson (whose resume includes Radio Milano, Hotel Alessandra, and Number 13), offering a “tiki-forward burger concept” to offer an escape from the everyday. Expect made-to-order burgers like the The Good Vibes Signature — a half-pound RC Ranch burger topped with smoked gouda, pepper bacon, Vibin’ sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a cheesy garlic bun; along with other offerings from fresh tuna poke bowls to Cajun hot chicken. The family-friendly spot offers a children’s menu as well.

No Label Brewery Beer Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Friday-Sunday

947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk

State Fare Kitchen & Bar will be offering a new Craft Beer dinner in collaboration with local No Label Brewery. Any guests having dinner at either the Sugar Land or Memorial location will be offered the option of the three-course dinner — from rustic arugula salad and andouille sausage to Southern surf and turf and berry shortcake with vanilla chantilly, each course paired with a No Label brew for $40 per person (plus tax and tip). Reservations are encouraged.

Chili Cookoff at Ladybird’s

Saturday, noon

The neighborhood hangout will host its 6th annual chili cookoff, with five teams dishing out tasty chili and competing to be this year's champions. The tents will be set up outdoors and guests can purchase $25 tickets for all-you-can-eat-chili plus a beer or a frozen.

Tatemó x Underground Creamery Night Market

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

4100 Montrose

Underground Creamery ice cream slinger Josh Deleon and Tatemó chef-owner Emmanuel Chavez are hosting another pop-up Night Market on Saturday night. Wear your mask and pop by to score eats from a lineup of local snacks and vendors, including favorites like Angie’s Pizza and KIN.

Chef Pop-Up at East End Backyard

Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

1105 Sampson

East End Backyard will host a pop-up with Chef Peter Nguyen, who was recently introduced as the new executive sous chef at Riel, will be hosting a pop-up at the sprawling East End Backyard this Sunday. The native Bostonian will be showcasing his New England routes via eats including clam chowder, mini-lobster rolls and more.