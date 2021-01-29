Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: There's a New Breakfast Sandwich in Town

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

9-Year Anniversary at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight (brunch Saturday and Sunday until sold out)

2101 Summer

Now in newer, bigger digs, BuffBrew is celebrating nine years of beers through the weekend. Guests can expect a special anniversary menu for food and drink, plus special releases, beertails and more. Go for things like Texas hot chicken paired with Citrus Season IPA, shishito peppers with Dreamsicle, and sticky toffee pudding cake donuts; and check out brunch items from Indian-style chilaquiles to bananas foster french toast.

SCRMBLD Pop-Up at Sticky's Chicken

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2313 Edwards

Sticky’s is debuting a new egg sandwich pop-up, SCRMBLD by Sticky’s Chicken, offering a menu of four egg sandwiches served on maple butter Texas toast, including: bacon, egg and cheese; sausage, egg and cheese; tomato, spinach, egg and cheese; and grilled onion, ham, egg and cheese. Specialty flavored coffee drinks will be served from Greenway Coffee. The pop-up will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out. Sticky’s plans to host the pop-up every Saturday and will continue to grow the menu.

New Brunch Offerings at Mastranos

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

927 Studewood

The global neighborhood spot recently debuted a lineup of fresh weekend brunch items, drawing inspiration from Spanish tapas and incorporating Venezuelan, Spanish, Mexican, Houstonian and Italian flavors. These larger shareable tapas include a global cheese board; Venezuelan corn pancakes with barbacoa, cilantro, red onions and white Venezuelan Cheese; shrimp aguachile and more. You’ll find the new dishes alongside house standbys from scratchmade pastries to arepas.

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

1618 Westheimer

The cheese and wine shop is hosting its first Raclette Party of 2021 this Saturday, when guests can hit the patio to enjoy the typical après-ski, melty raclette cheese scraped from the half-wheel atop potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices, for $18 ($22 with charcuterie).

3rd Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill

Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m.

1034 West 20th

Cedar Creek’s third annual gumbo cookoff raises funds for Summerhouse Houston, a local nonprofit providing personal growth opportunities for young adults with intellectual disabilities. Your $10 ticket will get you samples from the gumbo cooks, plus a vote in the People’s Choice category. Expect gumbo, live music, drinks and fun.